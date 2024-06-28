Aspen Laser and TheraLight Complete Corporate and Warehouse Expansion

Recent expansion adds 7,500 square feet to the companies' headquarters

LINDON, Utah, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Laser Systems, LLC, and TheraLight, LLC, two co-owned and co-operated, privately held U.S.-based medical device companies specializing in photomedicine, completed an expansion of their corporate headquarters and warehouse in Lindon, Utah, to advance the operations and growth of the company.

The expansion, completed in April 2024, adds 6,000 square feet to the warehouse, supplying the space needed for increased service/repair and production needs, to meet growing sales demand, and 1,500 square feet in the office for additional employees. The Aspen Laser and TheraLight facilities now total more than 15,000+ square feet, as the companies continue accelerating in the United States and international markets.

"We've seen tremendous growth over the past few years and only expect more," said Justin Vorwaller, Chief Operating Officer of Aspen Laser and TheraLight. "Taking over 7,500 additional square feet is just the tip of the spear." The new space will be utilized to oversee equipment standards, inventory, service, and exportation to ensure clients receive their orders in a timely manner. It will also support both companies' continued research and development in photobiomodulation technology.

"We pride ourselves in being innovative," said Ed Goeddel, Vice President of Quality Control. "And this space allows us to keep leading the way in the photomedicine industry."

To learn more about Aspen Laser, please visit aspenlaser.com ; to learn more about TheraLight, please visit theralight.com .

About Aspen Laser Systems, LLC:

Aspen Laser Systems, LLC is a medical device company and emerging global leader in innovative photomedicine technology with a focus on photobiomodulation. Representing management with 30+ years of experience, the company provides expertise in design, manufacturing, production, and regulatory compliance. The Company's vision is to redefine pain management and recovery through ongoing research and development that will raise the standards of medical care and improve the quality of life for each individual using its drug-free photobiomodulation products and also offers full body photobiomodulation through its subsidiary, TheraLight . In 2020, Aspen Laser Systems earned a ranking on the INC 5000 list for the first time and was the only medical laser company on the list. To learn more, please visit: aspenlaser.com .

About TheraLight, LLC:

TheraLight, LLC is a medical device company and emerging global leader in innovative photomedicine technology. Representing management with over thirty years of experience, TheraLight delivers expertise in design, manufacturing, production, and regulatory compliance. TheraLight was started and is currently led by the founders of Aspen Laser ( aspenlaser.com ). For more information, please visit theralight.com .

