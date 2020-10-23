Aspen Laser Announces Native American Non-Profit Sponsorship and Initial Donation

LINDON, Utah, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Laser Systems, an innovative medical laser company announced a long-term commitment to support the needs and services for a new nonprofit organization: Indigenous Health and Wellness Connections (IHAWC).

Aspen Laser

Indigenous Health and Wellness Connections (IHAWC) was recently formed to address the unmet and growing needs of many Native Americans, including access to medical products and services. Healthcare for Native Americans is the most chronically underfunded federal healthcare delivery system in the United States. These communities face significant health disparities compared to any other group in the United States, with higher rates in many categories of preventable illness, including diabetes, chronic lower respiratory diseases, and other treatable ailments.

"Giving back to society and serving others is central to our company philosophy," said Justin Vorwaller, COO of Aspen Laser. "Today's announcement is a major step forward to formalize our philanthropic initiatives, by partnering with IHAWC. We are impressed with this organization and excited to support their goals through a long-term commitment."

In recognition of its commitment to this cause, Aspen Laser has made an initial medical equipment donation of its advanced laser therapy system. This first system was delivered and installed at a medical clinic at the Washoe Tribe of California and Nevada.

"There is a crisis in healthcare equity for Native Americans, and our passion as a foundation is to address the needs of our relatives in need," states Chase Hobson, Executive Director of IHAWC. "Despite decades of well documented challenges, underfunding remains, and we are grateful for the support of the Aspen Laser company. This recent donation will go a long way to helping improve the healthcare of many Tribal citizens and we look forward to future donations and a positive working relationship with Aspen Laser that will continue to benefit Indian Country at large."

Indigenous Health and Wellness Connections plans on launching a new website with online forms for donations of cash, medical supplies, and other donations.

About Aspen Laser Systems, LLC:

Aspen Laser Systems, LLC is a medical device company and emerging global leader in innovative photomedicine technology. Representing management with over 30 years of experience, the company provides expertise in design, manufacturing, production, and regulatory compliance. The company partners with healthcare professionals to bring the best and newest technology, with advanced training and support, that maximizes clinical and financial outcomes. To learn more, please visit: www.aspenlaser.com/ and www.aspenlaseru.com/ .

About Indigenous Health and Wellness Connections (IHAWC):

IHAWC is a visionary, Native-led nonprofit committed to improving the lives, health, environment, natural resources, and infrastructure of Indigenous communities. A key focus is enhancing the quality of healthcare in Indian Country through access to medical products, including new and innovative technologies. The organization creates strategic partnerships with product manufacturers, educational groups, and Tribal Leadership. To learn more, visit www.ihawc.org .

MEDIA CONTACT :

Aspen Laser Systems, LLC

Brian Probst

801.376.8469

[email protected]

SOURCE Aspen Laser Systems

Related Links

https://www.aspenlaser.com/

