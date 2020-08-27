Aspen Laser Chosen as Company of the Year 2020 by MedTech Outlook

LINDON, Utah, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Laser Systems announced today that it has been named "Company of the Year" by MedTech Outlook. MedTech Outlook, a leading medical technologies journal for healthcare professionals, researches and recognizes top companies each year that are at the forefront of tackling challenges in healthcare. This list helps physicians and medical organizations select the best providers and technologies that offer the most promising solutions.

"We take pride in honoring Aspen Laser as Company of the Year for 2020 in our Pain Management Solution Providers category," said Alex D'Souza, Managing Editor of MedTech Outlook. "In the wake of the opioid epidemic that continues during the COVID-19 global pandemic, we wanted to recognize innovations in photobiomodulation that offer new solutions for pain that are drug-free and noninvasive."

Aspen Laser Systems is a medical device company founded with extensive experience in the medical laser and light therapy markets. The company has customers throughout the United States and a growing number of other countries.

"This is a great honor to receive this recognition and we are truly humbled by it", said Charles Vorwaller, President & CEO. "We recognize the contribution and efforts of our internal team that make a difference. Physicians and healthcare professionals need our technology that can help improve their patient's health and their practices."

About Aspen Laser Systems, LLC:

Aspen Laser Systems, LLC is a medical device company and emerging global leader in innovative photomedicine technology. Representing management with over 30 years of experience, the company provides expertise in design, manufacturing, production, and regulatory compliance. The company partners with healthcare professionals to bring the best and newest technology, with advanced training and support, that maximizes clinical and financial outcomes. To learn more, please visit: www.aspenlaser.com/ and www.aspenlaseru.com/ .

About MedTech Outlook:

MedTech Outlook is a magazine that covers the most important and latest developments in the healthcare industry and acts as a liaison between medical suppliers and manufacturers and medical institutes, including hospitals. Today, innovation plays a crucial role in sustaining health. In the healthcare industry, the dependence on medical technology cannot be overstated, and as a result of the development of these brilliant innovations, healthcare practitioners can continue to find ways to improve their practice – from better diagnosis, surgical procedures, and improved patient care. For more information, please visit www.medicaltechoutlook.com .

