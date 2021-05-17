Aspen Laser Granted New U.S. Patent for Laser Therapy Device

LINDON, Utah, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Laser, LLC, an emerging global leader in the medical device industry with a focus on photomedicine announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has awarded the company a new patent.

Specifically, the company was assigned U.S. Patent No. D915,611 entitled "Laser Therapy Device," which was issued on April 6, 2021 to four principal inventors affiliated with Aspen Laser. This patent will cover specific laser devices the company will manufacture and sell in the medical and veterinary markets. David W. Osborne, Principal of Thorpe North & Western provided consulting and application assistance.

"We are delighted that the USPTO has recognized this patent from us, as it is the first of a series of planned patent applications," stated Charles Vorwaller, President and CEO Aspen Laser. "Our goal is to significantly expand and strengthen our IP portfolio, specifically in the area of laser technologies and applications, that will support and protect our company."

Laser therapy, also referred to as photobiomodulation, is becoming the preferred choice for noninvasive and drug free pain relief and accelerated healing and recovery from injury or post surgery. "This increased awareness for laser therapy is bringing new attention to the Company and its products," according to Chase Vorwaller, Director of Marketing, Aspen Laser. "In response, we are focusing on research and product development. Leveraging new innovations will help ensure our success moving forward."

According to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, the number of patents that are approved changes every year with an average 52% approval rate. In the fiscal year of 2020, a total number of 399,055 patents were granted at the USPTO.

About Aspen Laser Systems, LLC:

Aspen Laser Systems, LLC is a medical device company and emerging global leader in innovative photomedicine technology with a focus on photobiomodulation. Representing management with over 33 years of experience, the company provides expertise in design, manufacturing, production, and regulatory compliance. In 2020, the company ranked on the INC 5000 list for the first time and was the only medical laser company listed.

