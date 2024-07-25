Aspen Laser Launches New Ascent Laser Series

The latest model supplies 32 watts of power combining the best four therapeutic wavelengths of 670nm, 810nm, 980nm, and 1064nm

LINDON, Utah, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Laser Systems, LLC, an emerging global leader in the medical device industry, with a focus on photobiomodulation, announced the official launch of the Ascent Laser Series. The new therapeutic laser series features 32 watts of combined power and the industry's only patented quad-wave laser with the combined wavelengths of, 670nm, 810nm, 980nm, and 1064nm.

Ascent Laser Series

Following several months of a soft launch, the company is officially launching the Ascent Laser, and units are ready for shipment. The Ascent Laser is the second laser system to have four wavelengths, the first being Aspen Laser's flagship laser model, the Apex Laser. Unique to the industry, both the Apex and Ascent lasers offer the world's highest power of red light available in therapeutic laser devices. "The Ascent is a continuation of the advancements in technology that we have made for years now, adding new wavelengths and increasing power and treatment options," said Chase Vorwaller, Vice President of Product Development of Aspen Laser.

"We are excited to see the results from the combination of four wavelengths operating synergistically at high power levels and dosages to achieve the most optimal therapeutic outcomes," Vorwaller says. FDA-cleared, three out of the four wavelengths are near infrared (invisible NIR) that are primarily used for temporary relief of pain and inflammation; and the unique high-powered red (visible) wavelength is used for stimulating collagen production, increasing fibroblast production (which makes collagen) increases blood circulation to the tissue and reduces inflammation in cells.

To learn more about the Ascent Laser Series, please visit: https://www.aspenlaser.com/ascent-quad-wave-laser.

About Aspen Laser Systems, LLC:

Aspen Laser Systems, LLC is a medical device company and emerging global leader in innovative photomedicine technology, with a focus on photobiomodulation. Representing management with 30+ years of experience, the company provides expertise in design, manufacturing, production, and regulatory compliance. The Company's vision is to redefine pain management and recovery through ongoing research and development that will raise the standards of medical care and improve the quality of life for each individual using its drug-free photobiomodulation products, and also offers full body photobiomodulation through its subsidiary, TheraLight. In 2020, Aspen Laser Systems earned a ranking on the INC 5000 list for the first time and was the only medical laser company on the list. To learn more, please visit: aspenlaser.com.

