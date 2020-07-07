Aspen Laser Launches the Apex Laser Series, the World's First and Only High-Powered Multi-Wavelength Laser for Photobiomodulation

LINDON, Utah, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Laser Systems, LLC, an FDA registered medical device company and emerging global leader in photomedicine, announces the launch of their Apex Laser Series. The Apex Laser Series is the newest addition to the premium Aspen Laser family, positioning it ahead of the market as a flagship solution in photobiomodulation (laser therapy). The Apex Tri-Wave Laser model is the world's first and only therapy laser that features three therapeutic wavelengths: 810nm, 980nm and 1064nm, each with the capability of operating at a max power of 15 watts and a combined total output of 45 watts.

Uniquely featuring three wavelengths of 810nm, 980nm and 1064nm, the Apex Tri-Wave incorporates 15 watts of high power with each wavelength for a combined total output of 45 watts. The Apex Laser Series features custom mobility and built-in safety features. Healthcare professionals can see enhanced and consistent clinical results not seen in other laser systems.

With this new product launch, Aspen Laser introduces the 1064nm wavelength to the US market. The 1064nm wavelength is a longer wavelength that can penetrate deeper into tissue. Clinical studies indicate that it has the least dispersion within biological tissues due to its decreased melanin absorption. The result is deep activation of metabolic processes vital for all cellular activities.

The Apex Laser Series allows healthcare practitioners a new and effective clinical tool to deliver optimal outcomes. This new model combines exclusive high average power PowerDose diodes and advanced Wavelength MultiPlexer Technology to provide the broadest range and selections of therapeutic wavelengths. In addition to the Apex Tri-Wave 45 watt model, the Apex Laser Series includes a Dual-Wave Laser model option featuring 60 watts of total output with 30 watts each of 810nm and 1064nm (or 980nm) wavelengths. The Apex Dual-Wave Laser model is also the only one of its kind in the world.

"The Apex Laser Series is surpassing the results that we originally planned for," said Charles Vorwaller, CEO of Aspen Laser Systems, LLC. "This product has been in research and development for the past two years, and because of the broad range of power, wavelengths and operating mode choices, it is a wonderful support for our Patient Response Driven Clinical Protocols. This means a healthcare professional will have significantly better outcomes and physiological effects that include increased circulation, reduced inflammation, pain reduction and enhanced tissue healing. The Apex Laser Series is a great addition for any healthcare professional, whether experienced or just starting out with photobiomodulation."

Photobiomodulation is a non-invasive and painless treatment used to treat pain and inflammation from conditions such as arthritis, tendonitis, and acute joint or muscle injuries, and the treatment can be applied to both humans and animals. Instead of just treating symptoms that may provide temporary benefits, photobiomodulation is a superior treatment option because it provides energy to cells that trigger a chemical response resulting in the body to heal itself.

To learn more about the Apex Laser Series and Aspen Laser Systems, LLC, please visit www.aspenlaser.com

About Aspen Laser Systems, LLC:

Aspen Laser Systems, LLC is a medical device company and emerging global leader in innovative photomedicine technology. Representing management with over 30 years of experience, the company provides expertise in design, manufacturing, production, and regulatory compliance. The company partners with healthcare professionals to bring the best and newest technology, with advanced training and support, that maximizes clinical and financial outcomes. Aspen Laser Systems is committed to research and development that will provide long term success and drive change in medicine by raising standards of medical care, with the goal of improving the quality of life of every patient using our products. Aspen Laser Systems is committed to becoming and remaining an innovative leader in medicine. To learn more, please visit: www.aspenlaser.com/ and www.aspenlaseru.com/ .

