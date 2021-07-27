Aspen Laser Launches Two Day Live Training Event Series

LINDON, Utah, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Laser Systems, a U.S based medical device company specializing in photomedicine, announced the recent conclusion of a live training event held at their national corporate headquarters in Lindon, Utah. This is the first in a series of planned live events to be held throughout the year. Each event will feature high level instructors discussing the emerging science, clinical applications, and expanding world of photobiomodulation for health care professionals.

Cosponsored by the Utah Chiropractic Association, the Texas Chiropractic Association, and Breakthrough Coaching, the event helped each medical professional in attendance receive a training certificate and 12 hours of continuing education (CEU) credits for qualified chiropractors and chiropractic assistants. With the theme of "Learn, Explore, Earn & More," the event presented a broad range of information, including how to improve clinical results, increase practice revenues, and dramatically change the use and role of laser therapy in the practice.

"The initial feedback from this first event at our corporate headquarters has been gratifying," stated Justin Vorwaller, MBA, COO Aspen Laser. "With so much emphasis the past 18 months on virtual learning in the medical industry, we wanted to be different and bring back hands on training. We surveyed a number of doctors, and many stated they wanted to be trained in the newest and advanced techniques and treatment protocols in person. Each of these planned live events will provide this opportunity for both physicians new to laser therapy, as well as those who want to generate positive outcomes with their therapy laser."

Instructors included: Dr. Morgan Mullican, DC, DACBN, CCN a well known popular speaker and currently a Practice Coach with Breakthrough Coaching helping chiropractic owners become more successful; Dr. Michael Mathesie, DC, DACRB, DABFP, a board certified rehabilitation and forensic specialist with a successful practice in Florida; and Dr. Perry Nickelston, DC, NKT, FMS, SFMA, a nationally recognized speaker and author and the owner of Stop Chasing Pain, located in New Jersey. Each has extensive experience with various therapy lasers, including Aspen Laser.

Aspen Laser is planning future live training events in 2021 and 2022 to be held at their Utah corporate offices, and in coordination and support with State Chiropractic Association local-based events. These events will be featured on the Aspen Laser website .

About Aspen Laser Systems, LLC:

Aspen Laser Systems, LLC is a medical device company and emerging global leader in innovative photomedicine technology, with a focus on photobiomodulation. Representing management with over 30 years of experience, the company provides expertise in design, manufacturing, production, and regulatory compliance. The Company's vision is to redefine pain management and recovery through ongoing research and development that will raise the standards of medical care and improve the quality of life for each individual using its drug-free photobiomodulation products. In 2020, the company earned a ranking on the INC 5000 list for the first time and was the only medical laser company on the list. Learn more: https://www.aspenlaser.com/ .

MEDIA CONTACT :

Aspen Laser Systems, LLC

Dontrell Morrow

[email protected]

559-462-0468

SOURCE Aspen Laser Systems