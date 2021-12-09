Aspen Laser, LLC Awarded U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) Contract

LINDON, Utah, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Laser, LLC , an emerging global leader in the medical device industry with a focus on photomedicine, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a Schedule 65 II A – Medical Equipment and Supplies contract by the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA), the procurement arm of the federal government.

The five-year contract, effective December 15, 2021 through December 14, 2026, allows federal customers to efficiently purchase advanced, state of the art medical and therapeutic light and laser devices from Aspen Laser for pain management, physical therapy, rehabilitation, and regenerative medicine.

"It is a proud moment for our company to be a contributor to the health care programs of our government," stated Charles Vorwaller, CEO of Aspen Laser. "At Aspen Laser, we are committed to improving the lives of our nation's veterans and military personnel. Through the GSA schedule program, we are able to streamline the procurement process and help government agencies concentrate on the immediate need of providing new medical technologies that offer drug-free and surgery-free healthcare treatment options. Each of our products provide unmatched benefits for generating positive clinical outcomes."

The GSA establishes long-term, government-wide contracts with commercial companies. As a pre-approved vendor, Aspen Laser extends numerous benefits, including cost-effectiveness, to various agencies and branches of the federal government, as well as state and local governments through its expanding line of medical products, services, training, and educational programs. In addition, Aspen Laser's status as a small business enables the federal government and prime contractors to meet socioeconomic goals.

Federal, state, and local agencies can obtain information about Aspen Laser's Federal Supply Schedule (FSS) Contract 36F79722D00341 on the GSA Advantage website at: https://www.gsaadvantage.gov/ or by contacting Aspen Laser directly at [email protected].

About Department of Veterans Affairs Federal Supply Schedule:

Under delegated authority by GSA, the VA manages multiple award contracts for medical equipment, supply, pharmaceutical, and service Schedule programs. With over $14 billion in sales, the VA FSS Service supports the healthcare requirements of the VA and other federal government agencies by providing Federal customers with access to over 1 million state-of-the-art commercial products and services.

About Aspen Laser Systems, LLC:

Aspen Laser Systems, LLC is a medical device company and emerging global leader in innovative photomedicine technology, with a focus on photobiomodulation. Representing management with over 30 years of experience, the company provides expertise in design, manufacturing, production, and regulatory compliance. The Company's vision is to redefine pain management and recovery through ongoing research and development that will raise the standards of medical care and improve the quality of life for each individual using its drug-free photobiomodulation products. In 2020, the company earned a ranking on the INC 5000 list for the first time and was the only medical laser company on the list. Learn more: https://www.aspenlaser.com/ .

