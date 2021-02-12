Aspen Laser Named as Space Certification Program Partner by the Space Foundation

LINDON, Utah, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Laser Systems, a privately held U.S.-based medical device company specializing in photomedicine, announced today that it was recently named to be a Space Certification Partner by the Space Foundation, a nonprofit advocate organization. The Space Foundation also announced this selection on their website .

Space Foundation

The Space Certiﬁcation Program awards a "seal of approval" to commercial companies that demonstrate products and services in technology, data, education and creative markets that originate from space technology and are a source of inspiration for discoveries and innovations in the global space ecosystem. Aspen Laser Systems has adapted a technology originally developed for NASA into a method of delivering noninvasive and painless light-based photobiomodulation (PBMT) therapy treatment for conditions such as arthritis, tendonitis, and acute joint or muscle injuries. A list of technology companies that includes Aspen Laser are listed on the Space Foundation Website .

Aspen Laser President Charles Vorwaller commented on the partnership saying, "Aspen Laser is extremely proud of our new relationship with Space Foundation. Our company and products will benefit greatly from this unique recognition, and we firmly believe that our consistent use of the Space Certification Program and official seals will expand the awareness of photobiomodulation."

Carah Barbarick, space awareness programs manager at Space Foundation, also shared, "Aspen Laser Systems is an exciting addition to our Space Certification partners. We have added a profile page on our website with more information about Aspen Laser and its products.

With a focus on raising the standards in medical care, they are using space technology to improve the lives of patients, both human and animal."

According to Vorwaller, "We became aware of the research that NASA was doing in the early 1990s initially using LED low level light therapy. Today, the Aspen Laser products are the result of an evolution from this early technology. Over time, we increased the power level of the diodes, added additional infrared wavelengths, and concentrated the light output, resulting in targeted laser therapy that provides a higher concentration of light energy into an area of the body that requires it, due to localized pain or injury."

Learn more about the company and its products at www.aspenlaser.com and www.aspenlaseru.com .

About Aspen Laser Systems, LLC:

Aspen Laser Systems, LLC is a medical device company and emerging global leader in innovative photomedicine technology with a focus on photobiomodulation. Representing management with over 33 years of experience, the company provides expertise in design, manufacturing, production, and regulatory compliance. In 2020, the company ranked on the INC 5000 list for the first time and was the only medical laser company listed.

About Space Foundation

Space Foundation is a nonprofit advocate organization founded in 1983, offering a gateway to education, information and collaboration for space exploration and space-inspired industries that drive the global space ecosystem. Visit Space Foundation at www.SpaceFoundation.org .

MEDIA CONTACT :

Aspen Laser Systems, LLC

Dontrell Morrow

[email protected]

559-462-0468

SOURCE Aspen Laser Systems

Related Links

http://www.aspenlaser.com

