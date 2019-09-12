Aspen Laser Now Offering 5-Year Warranty on All New Purchases

DENVER, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Laser, a medical device company and emerging global leader in innovative photomedicine technology, has announced its new 5-year warranty coverage program for all new product purchases. The company developed the program to reinforce its commitment to excellence in product design and quality and customer service. This initiative sets Aspen Laser and its products ahead of the Class IV Laser Therapy provider competitor pack, as other manufacturers only offer 2 to 3-year warranties.

Buyers can expect the following coverage with their 5-year warranty: free from defect in workmanship and materials for the period of five years from the date of shipment and under normal use and service. During this warranty, a customer can be ensured that all costs to the laser device, including parts, labor, and shipping, will be covered by Aspen Laser. Additionally, in the event that a customer's laser needs to be repaired, Aspen Laser will provide a loaner laser for next day delivery, thereby keeping the practice operating as normal and no patients will be turned away for treatment. This warranty is made available on all new product purchases from the company's Summit, Pinnacle, and Pinnacle Pro Series.

"Our goal was to develop a warranty that would protect our buyers and cover our products for the lifetime of a lease, which is most commonly five years," said Justin Vorwaller, Chief Operating Officer at Aspen Laser. "This new warranty program provides customers with peace of mind, by ensuring that they will not be responsible for additional financial commitments, should they require maintenance."

Aspen Laser employs its expertise in photomedicine technology to fulfill the vision and mission of helping healthcare professionals make a difference in the lives of patients that are suffering from pain and injury. The company's laser therapy units are designed with the most advanced technology and utilizes wavelengths and frequencies of visible red and near infrared (NIR) light to treat a variety of conditions on the body. Laser treatments are safe, non-invasive, and painless.

To learn more about Aspen Laser, its products, laser therapy, and the new 5-year warranty program, please visit www.aspenlaser.com , or call 877.782.7736.

About Aspen Laser:

Aspen Laser is a medical device company and emerging global leader in innovative photomedicine technology. Representing management with over 30 years of experience, the company provides expertise in design, manufacturing, production, and regulatory compliance. The company partners with healthcare professionals to bring the best and newest technology - with advanced training and support - that maximizes clinical and financial outcomes. Aspen Laser is committed to research and development that will provide long term success and drive change in medicine, by raising standards of medical care, with the goal of improving the quality of life of every patient using its products. Aspen Laser is committed to becoming and remaining and innovative leader in medicine. To learn more about Aspen Laser, please visit www.aspenlaser.com or call 877.782.7736.

