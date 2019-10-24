Aspen Laser Receives Award from Global Health & Pharma

DENVER, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Laser Systems, LLC, an emerging leader in laser therapy, also referred to as Photobiomodulation, announced that it has been recognized with an award by Global Health & Pharma, a leading publication and information sharing platform, dedicated to the healthcare industry.

Aspen Laser was recognized as the "Best Laser Therapy Provider" in the 2019 International Life Sciences Awards category of Global Health & Pharma. The International Life Sciences Awards recognize visionary firms and individuals for harnessing disruptive ideas, which will drive the healthcare industry forward. Noninvasive laser therapy treatments provided by Aspen Laser Systems are emerging as a safe and effective alternative to narcotics and other drugs by providing light energy into diseased or injured soft tissues, stimulating the body's natural ability to heal itself without side effects.

"Since our company began, our focus has been on developing leading-edge technology in laser therapy," said Charles Vorwaller, CEO of Aspen Laser. "This award is a recognition of our relentless focus to obtain the best and most consistent clinical outcomes in pain relief and therapy. Our medical lasers represent a number of technological developments including: 'High Intensity Laser Therapy' and 'True Dual Wavelength,' resulting in exciting new treatment options providing higher dosages, more treatment areas and overall faster treatment times."

According to Justin Vorwaller, MBA, COO of Aspen Laser, "The mission of Aspen Laser Systems is to 'change lives and improve practices,' by providing every healthcare practice with our technology and products. We are redefining pain management and recovery that is making a difference in the lives of individuals. Our Aspen Laser doctors are seeing excellent results with their patients, and even some that have resisted all previous methods of treatments. In addition to our products, we provide each practice the best marketing and educational resources available to ensure their overall success."

Aspen Laser Systems is a medical device company and emerging global leader in innovative photomedicine technology. Our company has over 30 years of experience and expertise in design, manufacturing, production and regulatory compliance. We partner with healthcare professionals to bring innovative technology, advanced training and support that maximizes clinical and financial outcomes. Our goal is to improve the quality of life for every patient using our products, and we are committed to research and development that provides lasting success and raises standards of medical care. To learn more, please visit: www.aspenlaser.com .

GHP is a global information sharing platform & multi-disciplinary members community established to enhance communication & collaboration across Human, Animal and Environmental Health. Global Health & Pharma Magazine is the go-to resource on developing issues in healthcare and pharmaceuticals for over 260,000 wellness professionals and healthcare-related suppliers across four continents. Our informed readership includes individuals at all levels of their respective industries, from CEOs to healthcare professionals, nurses and support service workers. To learn more, please visit www.ghp-news.com .

When it comes to handing out recognition and awards, we believe there are few more deserving than those whose dedication changes the lives of millions of people every day. Our awards recognize innovation and courage in all aspects of the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries, including practitioners, scientists, nurses, architects, product designers, legal specialists and corporate decision makers. We believe all these roles are responsible for the life-changing innovations we see daily. To learn more, please visit www.ghp-news.com/awards.

