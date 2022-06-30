Aspen Laser Recognized as a Top 10 Healthcare Company of the Year 2022

Company's non-invasive, pain management alternative technology is source of honor

LINDON, Utah, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Laser Systems, LLC , an emerging global leader in the medical device industry with a focus on photomedicine, announced that The CEO Views, a respected business publication, has identified Aspen Laser Systems as one of the Top 10 Healthcare Companies of the Year 2022. Aspen Laser is being recognized for its efforts in pain management technology that provide an alternative to drugs, by using non-invasive photomedicine, referred to as Photobiomodulation Therapy (PBMT).

The CEO Views June 21, 2022 issue featured an interview with Aspen Laser's CEO Charles Vorwaller, which can be found at theceoviews.com.

"It's a great honor to announce Aspen Laser Systems as one of the Top 10 Healthcare Companies of the Year 2022," said Ben Johnson, Managing Editor of The CEO Views. "Our publication offers news, reports, and analysis to CTOs on cutting edge and relevant topics. We also share valuable insights from leading technology executives, like those from our interview with Charles Vorwaller. With over three decades of experience, his company Aspen Laser Systems' medical technology and products are making a significant impact on the lives of individuals suffering from chronic pain and injury."

Since its founding, Aspen Laser Systems, LLC has consistently conducted research and development of innovative and unique PBMT technologies. The result? A growing number of healthcare practices - both in the United States and overseas - utilizing new laser and light (LED) therapy products that are both non-invasive and safe for chronic pain and injury treatment. PBMT works by providing energy through specific wavelengths of light that penetrate inside the body and into damaged and unhealthy cells, triggering a chemical response within the cells that result in acceleration of the healing and recovery process.

For more information about Aspen Laser Systems, LLC and its approach to PBMT, please visit aspenlaser.com .

About The CEO Views

Published from Farmington Hills, Michigan, The CEO Views is a print and digital magazine that aims towards providing the perfect platform for entrepreneurs to connect with the industry peers while exploring and understanding innovations that are changing the technology landscape of today and moving towards a newer world. Our passion and thirst for knowledge in the field of business and technology have been the dominant reason we have emerged and continue to thrive in the marketplace. For more information, please visit theceoviews.com .

About Aspen Laser Systems, LLC:

Aspen Laser Systems, LLC is a medical device company and emerging global leader in innovative photomedicine technology, with a focus on photobiomodulation. Representing management with 30+ years of experience, the company provides expertise in design, manufacturing, production, and regulatory compliance. The Company's vision is to redefine pain management and recovery through ongoing research and development that will raise the standards of medical care and improve the quality of life for each individual using its drug-free photobiomodulation products, and also offers full body photobiomodulation through its subsidiary, TheraLight . In 2020, Aspen Laser Systems earned a ranking on the INC 5000 list for the first time and was the only medical laser company on the list. To learn more, please visit: aspenlaser.com .

MEDIA CONTACT :

Aspen Laser Systems, LLC

Alan Richardson

[email protected]

877-782-7736

SOURCE Aspen Laser Systems