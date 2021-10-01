Aspen Laser Represented at the Global Webinar on Laser, Optics and Photonics

LINDON, Utah, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Laser, LLC , an emerging global leader in the medical device industry with a focus on photomedicine, announced that Dr. Todd Penberthy, PhD, science advisor for the company, represented Aspen Laser for both an oral presentation and a poster presentation at the Global Webinar on Laser, Optics and Photonics, an online event that was held September 25 – 26, 2021.

The Global Webinar on Laser, Optics and Photonics was hosted by the Global Scientific Guild, an international organization promoting quality research between scientists, doctors, professors, practitioners, engineers, and industry experts to discuss the latest developments and innovations in one common platform.

Dr. Todd Penberthy, PhD's oral presentation, "The Importance Of High Power In Laser Photobiomodulation, A Systematic Review And Meta-Analysis," was presented the afternoon of September 25, 2021. This presentation reviewed a meta-analysis that evaluated 25 published studies encompassing a range of clinical applications, which utilized high-intensity laser therapy with the objective of better understanding and optimizing laser setting parameters and treatment protocols.

"We are excited that Dr. Penberthy's oral presentation and poster presentation was selected for this international webinar," stated Charles Vorwaller, president of Aspen Laser. "The information presented paired well with the two days of scientific discussions on recent advancements and new strategies for current revolutions in Laser, Optics, and Photonics."

In addition, on September 26, 2021, Dr. Penberthy discussed a poster presentation on "Utilization of the 1064nm Wavelength in Photobiomodulation: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis," which reviewed a number of clinical studies utilizing the 1064nm wavelength in laser therapy, along with their outcomes.

Both of the conference presentations, sponsored by Aspen Laser, have also been recently submitted for publishing in a medical journal by Dr. Penberthy.

To download a copy of the Global Webinar on Laser, Optics and Photonics Abstract Book, please click here .

To learn more about Aspen Laser Systems, LLC, please visit aspenlaser.com .

About Global Scientific Guild:

Global Scientific Guild is an international company that organizes conferences and webinars to promote quality research and real world impact internationally between scientists, doctors, professors, practitioners, engineers, and industry to discuss the latest developments and innovations in one common platform. For more information, please visit globalscientificguild.com .

About Aspen Laser Systems, LLC:

Aspen Laser Systems, LLC is a medical device company and emerging global leader in innovative photomedicine technology, with a focus on photobiomodulation. Representing management with over 33 years of experience, the company provides expertise in design, manufacturing, production, and regulatory compliance. In 2020, the company earned a ranking on the INC 5000 list for the first time, and was the only medical laser company on the list. For more information, please visit aspenlaser.com .

MEDIA CONTACT :

Aspen Laser Systems, LLC

Alan Richardson

[email protected]

877-782-7736

SOURCE Aspen Laser

Related Links

http://aspenlaser.com

