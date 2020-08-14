Aspen Laser Systems Named to the Inc. 5000 List of The Fastest-Growing Private Companies

LINDON, Utah, Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Magazine revealed this week that Aspen Laser Systems has been selected for its Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. This is the first time the medical device company has been selected for this list, which compiles the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment — its independent small businesses.

Aspen Laser Systems is a medical device company and emerging global leader in photomedicine technology, with a unique focus on photobiomodulation. Photobiomodulation uses laser and light technologies to provide drug free therapeutic treatments for pain relief and accelerated recovery from injury or surgery without side effects by stimulating the body's natural ability to heal itself.

"As a first time recipient of this award, we are privileged to be recognized among this select group of highly successful companies," says Charles Vorwaller, CEO of Aspen Laser. "We are more determined than ever to help physicians and medical professionals improve their practices by helping their patients with our advanced therapeutic technologies."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies are also featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands August 12.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," says Inc. editor-in-chief, Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism." Many well-known names, including Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, and Patagonia, gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

About Inc. Media:

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

About Aspen Laser Systems, LLC:

Aspen Laser Systems, LLC is a medical device company and emerging global leader in innovative photomedicine technology. Representing management with over 30 years of experience, the company provides expertise in design, manufacturing, production, and regulatory compliance. The company partners with healthcare professionals to bring the best and newest technology, with advanced training and support, that maximizes clinical and financial outcomes. To learn more, please visit: www.aspenlaser.com/ and www.aspenlaseru.com/ .

MEDIA CONTACT :

Aspen Laser Systems, LLC

Brian Probst

801.376.8469

[email protected]

SOURCE Aspen Laser Systems

Related Links

https://www.aspenlaser.com

