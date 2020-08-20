Aspen Laser Systems Recognized by MobiHealthNews

LINDON, Utah, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Laser, an emerging leader in photomedicine, announced this week that it has been recognized by MobiHealthNews on its annual listing of the fastest-growing digital health, health IT, medical device, and consumer digital wellness companies found on the Inc. 5000 2020 list.

Each year, Inc. publishes a list of 5,000 fastest growing private companies. MobiHealthNews combs through the collection and pulls out the health tech companies that are listed.

"As the only company providing laser therapy, now called photobiomodulation, we are excited to see Aspen Laser included with this year's MobiHealthNews annual listing," said Charles Vorwaller, President and CEO of Aspen Laser. "This group of healthcare companies are providing tremendous innovation that will have far reaching impact in the future and will bless the lives of many patients and professional practices throughout the world."

In an August 17, 2020 press release, MobiHealthNews stated that they had pulled out 123 companies from the Inc. 5000 2020 list that were judged to be in the digital health, health IT, medical device, or consumer digital wellness space. The article notes this is "a marked leap in representation when compared with the 61 companies we spotted last year." The number of health tech companies featured in 2020 doubled from the previous year's count of 61 and is the largest jump since 17 companies grew to 50 represented on the list in 2016 and 2017, respectively. MobiHealthNews also reported that the year-to-year increase in health tech companies that make the Inc. 5000 is proof of the velocity of the growing industry.

About MobiHealthNews:

MobiHealthNews is the publication for digital health, providing news, analysis, and data to innovators at provider groups, payers, pharma companies, tech, venture capital firms, and startups. For nearly 10 years, MobiHealthNews has identified and contextualized the emerging trends in digital health helping its readers shape what's next in healthcare. MobiHealthNews publishes daily — both online and via its must-read newsletter.

For more information: https://www.mobihealthnews.com/

About Aspen Laser Systems, LLC:

Aspen Laser Systems, LLC is a medical device company and emerging global leader in innovative photomedicine technology. Representing management with over 30 years of experience, the company provides expertise in design, manufacturing, production, and regulatory compliance. The company partners with healthcare professionals to bring the best and newest technology, with advanced training and support, that maximizes clinical and financial outcomes. To learn more, please visit: www.aspenlaser.com/ and www.aspenlaseru.com/ .

