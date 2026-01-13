Aspen Medical Products Launches Popple LSO, the First Clinically Informed Maternity Back Brace

According to the journal Spine, 50% to 80% of pregnant women experience low back pain at some point during pregnancy, with one-third reporting it as a significant problem. Despite this high prevalence, current solutions remain limited to physical therapy or wearing soft, elastic bands purchased over the counter – with such approaches frequently falling short in providing effective, targeted support.

Developed in collaboration with OB/GYNs Tony Shibley, MD and Caroline Haakenson, MD, along with orthopedic spine surgeon Thomas Kula, MD, the Popple LSO is specifically made for the unique anatomical and biomechanical needs of the spine during pregnancy.

Initial study results indicate that the Popple LSO is a safe and well-tolerated treatment option for pregnant patients experiencing back and pelvic pain. "The Popple LSO produced rapid, clinically meaningful and statistically significant reductions in both self-reported pain (68% to 70%) and functional disability (median 60% improvement; large effect size)," said Tony Shibley, MD of OBGYN Specialists in Minnesota.

"The Popple LSO represents a major advancement in maternity spine care. By stabilizing the pelvis, supporting the lumbar region and improving postural alignment, it delivers precisely the type of targeted treatment pregnant patients need. It's a thoughtful, evidence-based solution to the physiologic and biomechanical changes during pregnancy that frequently lead to significant lower back and pelvic pain," said Thomas Kula, MD of El Camino Health in California.

The Popple is engineered to address prevalent pregnancy-related musculoskeletal conditions through its patented TriTrack™ compression mechanism. This innovative bracing technology stabilizes the lumbar region and gently lifts the abdomen to enhance postural and pelvic alignment – delivering structured support without restricting natural fetal movement.

"An active pregnancy contributes to improved physical health, mental wellbeing and delivery outcomes," said Shibley. "Understanding the physiological changes pregnant patients experience is essential to delivering effective care. Whether worn during pregnancy or postpartum, the Popple LSO provides the comfort, stability and confidence needed for patients to stay mobile and empowered."

The pain management and abdominal support provided by the Popple LSO enables pregnant women to remain active, a critical factor in promoting better outcomes for both mother and infant. The Popple LSO can also be worn into the postpartum period to provide ongoing support as the body heals.

"Aspen is leading the industry with another groundbreaking solution developed alongside top medical experts to ensure clinically focused results," said Jim Cloar, Aspen's Chief Executive Officer. "We are proud to bring real, functional relief to an underserved population and to redefine maternity care through innovation, clinical insight and a patient-first mindset."

More information on the Popple LSO is available at popple.aspenmp.com.

