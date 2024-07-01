Aspen Medical Products Wins the 2024 iF DESIGN and Red Dot Awards for the VRTX System

IRVINE, Calif., July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Medical Products (Aspen), the industry leader in spine solutions for pain and mobility management, is a winner of this year's Red Dot Design Award and iF DESIGN AWARD for the VRTX System in the product discipline, medicine/health category.

The Red Dot jury consisted of 39 experts from 60 countries across diverse design fields, while the 132-member iF DESIGN jury was comprised of global independent professors, consultants, and industrial designers. Each product underwent rigorous testing and category-specific evaluation. VRTX won over both juries with its modular, low-profile design and enhanced features for efficient and accurate patient application.

The VRTX System stands as the pioneering off-the-shelf cervical to sacrum system, revolutionizing spinal care within acute care environments. Engineered with a prefabricated design and intuitive adjustable sizing, clinicians can fit patients and stabilize the spine immediately. Its modularity comfortably supports a diverse range of patient anatomies and improves patient outcomes by expediting ambulation.

"Receiving the Red Dot and iF DESIGN awards are a testament to our values of innovation, quality, and commitment to patient and clinician outcomes," said Jim Cloar, Aspen's Chief Executive Officer. "We are proud of the team's hard work and dedication to delivering the best solutions for spinal care."

More information about the VRTX System can be found on red-dot.org and on ifdesign.com.

About the Red Dot Award

The Red Dot Design Award is one of the most prestigious design competitions in the world. The competition is divided into three disciplines to be able to properly assess the diversity in the field of design: Product Design, Brands & Communication Design and Design Concept. The Red Dot Design Award looks back on almost 70 years of history: in 1955, a jury came together for the first time to assess the best designs of the time. In the 1990s, Red Dot CEO Professor Dr Peter Zec developed the name and brand of the award. Since then, the coveted "Red Dot" distinction has been the internationally recognized seal of outstanding design quality. The award winners are presented in the yearbooks, museums and online. red-dot.org.

About the iF DESIGN AWARD

Since 1954, the iF DESIGN AWARD has been recognized as an arbiter of quality for excellent design. The iF Design brand is renowned worldwide for outstanding design services, and the iF DESIGN AWARD is one of the most important design prizes in the world. It honors design achievements in all disciplines: product, packaging, communication and service design, architecture and interior architecture as well as professional concept, user experience (UX) and user interface (UI). All award-winning entries are featured on ifdesign.com.

About Aspen Medical Products

About Aspen Medical Products Founded in 1994, Aspen Medical Products, LLC is the industry leader in the development and manufacturing of spinal orthopedics and pain therapy solutions. Designed to restore function and alleviate pain, Aspen's products address a variety of patient needs across the continuum of care to help them resume activities of daily living. Headquartered in Irvine, California, Aspen has local sales representation throughout the U.S. and internationally. www.aspenmp.com.

SOURCE Aspen Medical Products