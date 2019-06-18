Aspen MGA Hires Melody Johnson As Director of Underwriting

FLOWER MOUND, Texas, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen MGA is proud to announce the addition of Melody Johnson as Director of Underwriting. As a member of the Aspen Executive Team, Ms. Johnson will oversee the Underwriting processes of the company utilizing her experience in advanced operations management. Ms. Johnson will continue to infuse the latest technological advances into the underwriting processes and systems to maximize profitability and efficiencies.

Johnson comes to Aspen MGA with over 25 years of personal auto experience working most recently at Metromile Insurance Company and other successful companies including SCJ Insurance and Stone River. "I was attracted by the company's rapid success and the commitment to underwriting excellence," Johnson said. "I have known Paul Harrison for many years and believe in the corporate values and underwriting principles he instills in a company."

Paul Harrison, President of Aspen MGA, added, "I am proud to have Melody join our team. Her industry knowledge and character exemplify who we are as a company. I am very excited about what she brings to the table and not just from an underwriting standpoint, but also a management standpoint. Ms. Johnson will be a great asset to the Aspen team as we continue our quest to be the best personal lines operation in the marketplace."

About the Company

Aspen Managing General Agency is a personal lines Managing General Agency that stresses the utilization of technology in its advanced platform. Aspen MGA specializes in writing nonstandard automobile insurance coverage and is a subsidiary of Allstar Financial Group. Allstar Financial Group provides commercial and personal lines insurance solutions with premium of more than $500 million. Allstar Financial Group has over 250 employees writing surety, commercial and personal lines insurance business throughout the United States.

For more information visit www.aspenmga.com or www.allstarfg.com

