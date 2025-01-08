Aspen Neuroscience Advances the Automated Production of Personalized Autologous Cell Therapy for Parkinson's Disease

Company is scaling out production of ANPD001 investigational cell therapy

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Neuroscience, Inc. has advanced its plans for automating production of ANPD001, including a capacity expansion for autologous manufacturing at its San Diego-based GMP facility. ANPD001, an investigational cell therapy program for treating people with Parkinson's disease (PD), is currently being studied in the company's ASPIRO Phase 1/2a clinical trial.

Designed and built for the manufacture and testing of ANPD001, this 22,000 square foot facility contains an additional 8,000 square feet to accommodate future automation.

As part of this expansion, Aspen has entered into a collaboration agreement with Mytos, a leader in automated cell manufacturing, to focus on advancing plans to automate production of dopaminergic neuronal precursor cells (DANPCs) for ANPD001.

Designed to replace lost dopamine-producing neurons in the brain, Aspen differentiates these DANPCs from patient-specific induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs), derived from the patient's own skin cells. This autologous approach has the potential of restoring lost function without the need for immunosuppressive drugs.

"This collaboration with Mytos addresses an important step for automating the manufacturing process for differentiation of DANPCs from induced pluripotent stem cells," explained Kim Raineri, Chief Technology Officer, Aspen Neuroscience. "The Mytos platform, combined with our bioinformatics and other enabling technologies, will allow us to further automate production of ANPD001 and treat greater numbers of patients with their own cells."

ANPD001 is evaluated at every stage of manufacturing, utilizing Aspen's proprietary genomic platforms, a battery of in vitro and in vivo assays, and machine learning-based genetic tests to ensure the highest product quality.

As part of its mission to deliver personalized cell therapies for patients with unmet medical needs, Aspen is driving innovative efforts to study, develop and manufacture iPSC-derived therapies, including the development of its autologous platform. The company recently announced plans for manufacturing scale-out, including its facility expansion, and a collaboration and license agreement with Cell X Technologies to advance the company's plans to automate the iPSC stage of the autologous cell manufacturing process.

About Aspen Neuroscience

Headquartered in San Diego, Aspen Neuroscience, Inc. is a clinical development-stage, private company focused on autologous regenerative medicine. The company's patient-derived platform is used to create personalized cell therapies to address diseases with high unmet medical needs, beginning with autologous neuron replacement for PD. For more information and important updates, please visit https://www.aspenneuroscience.com.

About Mytos

Mytos is a leader in automated cell manufacture. The company's platform enables life sciences companies to grow human cells with unparalleled precision and efficiency. Mytos has assembled a world-class team of engineers and scientists to develop an automated platform to accelerate the development of life-saving therapies. The company is based in London, UK. For more information, visit www.mytos.bio .

