Aspen Neuroscience Announces Board of Directors and Scientific Advisory Board

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Neuroscience, Inc., a private biotechnology company developing the first autologous neuron replacement therapy to treat Parkinson disease, has announced the members of its Board of Directors and Scientific Advisory Board. These boards bring together many of the world's most distinguished industry and academic minds to deliver Aspen's personalized cell therapy to persons suffering with Parkinson disease.

"We are proud of the talented groups we have assembled," said Aspen CEO Howard Federoff, MD, PhD. "They bring a wealth of insights and experience in biomedical research and therapeutic development that will be essential for our success. Together, we are motivated to bring best-in-class treatments to Parkinson patients as rapidly as possible. They have waited long enough."

Last month, Aspen announced it has raised $6.5 million in seed funding and unveiled its plans to use neurons derived from induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) to combat the debilitating motor symptoms of Parkinson disease. These iPSCs will be created from each patient's own cells and then differentiated into dopamine-producing neurons, replacing the critical cells lost in Parkinson disease. Because the therapy is created from each patient's own tissue, no immunosuppression will be necessary.

"The creation of our esteemed Board of Directors and Scientific Advisory Board is an important step for Aspen's future development as it will help guide the company's progress toward regulatory approval," said Kim P. Kamdar, PhD, Aspen Board Chair and Partner at Domain Associates. "The members of each board bring significant expertise, complementary skills and an external perspective, which will be very valuable in informing Aspen's strategy."

Aspen's Board of Directors includes well-known industry veterans and financial minds from leading venture capital firms that are poised to direct the growth of Aspen through clinical trials and regulatory approval.

Aspen Neuroscience Board of Directors

Kim P. Kamdar , PhD – Aspen Board Chair and Partner at Domain Associates

The Scientific Advisory Board consists of leaders in the fields of bioethics, regenerative medicine clinical trials, autologous iPSC-based therapy, and Parkinson disease neuron replacement and neuroimaging.

Aspen Neuroscience Scientific Advisory Board

Roger Barker , MBBS, MRCP, PhD – Professor of Clinical Neuroscience at the University of Cambridge – A well-known expert in cell therapies for Parkinson disease, Dr. Barker is the Principal Investigator of the TRANSEURO study looking at fetal tissue grafting in patients with Parkinson disease; a part of the GFORCE PD initiative; and a Director of the International Society for Stem Cell Research.

The newly established boards will join Aspen's impressive leadership team: Howard J. Federoff, MD, PhD, Chief Executive Officer; Jeanne Loring, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer; Edward Wirth, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer; Jay Sial, Chief Financial Officer; Andres Bratt-Leal, PhD, Vice President of Research and Development; Thorsten Gorba, PhD, Senior Director of Manufacturing; and Naveen M. Krishnan, MD, MPhil, Senior Director of Corporate Development.

About Aspen Neuroscience

Aspen Neuroscience, Inc., is a development stage, private biotechnology company that uses innovative genomic approaches combined with stem cell biology to deliver patient-specific, restorative cell therapies that modify the course of Parkinson disease. Aspen's therapies are based upon the scientific work of world-renowned stem cell scientist, Dr. Jeanne Loring, who has developed a novel method for autologous neuron replacement. For more information and important updates, please visit http://www.aspenneuroscience.com .

