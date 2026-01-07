Aspen Neuroscience Appoints Chief Commercial Officer Lisa Johnson-Pratt, M.D. and Welcomes Revati Shreeniwas, M.D., FCCP as Chief Medical Officer to Accelerate Late‑Stage Development and Commercial Readiness

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Neuroscience, Inc., a clinical‑stage biotechnology company pioneering autologous regenerative therapies, today announced two executive leadership appointments: Revati Shreeniwas, M.D., FCCP has joined Aspen as Chief Medical Officer (CMO), and Lisa Johnson‑Pratt, M.D., who has been leading Aspen's therapeutic program strategy for ANPD001, will transition into the role of Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). These moves strengthen Aspen's late‑stage development and commercial readiness for its autologous iPSC‑derived cell therapy for Parkinson's disease.

"These leadership updates underscore Aspen's evolution. Filling both the Chief Medical Officer and Chief Commercial Officer roles now is about one thing: patients," said Damien McDevitt, Ph.D., President & Chief Executive Officer. "We're bringing together seasoned leaders who know how to move programs from the clinic to the market with integrity and purpose. Revati's late‑stage clinical development expertise and Lisa's end‑to‑end clinical and commercial track record position Aspen for commercial readiness to deliver on our mission for people living with Parkinson's."

Proven leadership focused on patient impact

Dr. Shreeniwas brings more than 20 years of experience in global clinical development, with leadership across 40+ clinical trials and multiple registrational programs where she has advanced assets from early stage/IND through global approvals. Her experience spans neurology and neurodegeneration in the CNS arena and includes contribution to the approval and commercialization of therapies such as RYTARY® (Parkinson's disease), SUNOSI®, Esbriet®, and TRACLEER®.

Dr. Johnson‑Pratt is an industry leader with more than two decades of experience across the full product life cycle. She has led clinical development, medical affairs, new product strategy, and in-line commercialization including global launch teams at top companies including Merck, GSK, Akcea, and Ionis. Her record includes leading commercial activities in the U.S., globally and in international markets. In her roles she has shaped the value strategy and supported best-in-class market development for innovative therapeutics including IMITREX®, FOSAMAX®, GARDASIL®, SINGULAIR®, BLENREP, and WAINUA®.

Her contributions have led to significant corporate advancements to create employee, shareholder and patient value.

Keeping patients at the center

"As ANPD001 progresses toward late‑stage development, we are building a commercialization framework that keeps patients at the center—preparing the market, engaging stakeholders, and ensuring the infrastructure is ready to bring our personalized, regenerative cell therapy to the patients and families who are waiting," said Lisa Johnson‑Pratt, M.D., Chief Commercial Officer.

"Aspen's autologous iPSC‑derived approach is redefining what's possible in neurodegenerative disease. I'm excited to help deliver a rigorous registrational program for Parkinson's patients, partnering across clinical, regulatory, technical operations, and medical affairs," said Revati Shreeniwas, M.D., FCCP, Chief Medical Officer.

About ANPD001

ANPD001 is the most advanced autologous investigational cell therapy in the United States for treating Parkinson's disease. More information about the Phase 1/2a trial is available at clinicaltrials.gov (NCT06344026).

Aspen's personalized approach means that patients do not require immunosuppressive (IS) drugs to dampen the body's immune response against foreign cells. This approach will eliminate IS-associated adverse events, IS drug-monitoring requirements, and enable dosing for those with contraindications to IS therapies.

Aspen's manufacturing process starts from a small biopsy of the patient's own skin cells, followed by reprogramming to induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) and then differentiation of the iPSCs into DANPCs. These DANPCs are transplanted into the posterior putamen, replacing cells that were lost or damaged due to disease. The quality of each person's cells is assessed at every manufacturing stage using Aspen's proprietary machine-learning-based genomics tests.

ANPD001 has received Fast Track designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

About the ASPIRO Trial

ASPIRO is the first multi-patient, multi-center clinical trial of an autologous cell therapy for Parkinson's disease. It is evaluating safety, tolerability, and preliminary efficacy of ANPD001 in levodopa-responsive patients aged 50–70. Primary endpoints will be reported at 12 months, with long-term follow-up extending to 15 years.

For more information, visit www.aspenneuroscience.com.

SOURCE Aspen Neuroscience, Inc.