Aspen Neuroscience to Present at 2024 Raymond James Biotech Private Company Showcase July 18

Aspen Neuroscience, Inc.

Jul 17, 2024, 10:17 ET

SAN DIEGO, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Neuroscience, Inc., a clinical-stage private biotechnology company developing personalized regenerative therapies, announced today that president and CEO Damien McDevitt, PhD, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the 2024 Raymond James Biotech Private Company Showcase on Thursday, July 18 at 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET.

Damien McDevitt, PhD, president and CEO of Aspen Neuroscience, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Aspen Neuroscience , Inc.)
About Aspen Neuroscience
Aspen Neuroscience, Inc., headquartered in San Diego, is dedicated to autologous regenerative medicine. The company's patient-derived iPSC platform is used to create personalized therapies, a crucial step in addressing diseases with high unmet medical needs, starting with autologous neuron replacement for Parkinson's disease.

Aspen combines cell biology with the latest machine learning and genomic approaches to investigate patient-specific, restorative cell treatments. The company's unwavering commitment to quality is evident in its best-in-class platform to create and optimize pluripotent-derived cell therapies, which includes in-house bioinformatics, manufacturing, and quality control.

Aspen Neuroscience to Present at Stifel 2024 Cell Therapy Forum July 9

Aspen Neuroscience, Inc. a clinical-stage private biotechnology company developing personalized regenerative therapies, announced today that...
Parkinson's Disease Clinical Trial Uses Intraoperative MRI to Guide Precision Implantation of Patients' Own Autologous Replacement Neurons

Aspen Neuroscience, Inc. announced today that it is utilizing the MRI-guided ClearPoint® Navigation System for all patients enrolled in the recently...
