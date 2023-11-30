Aspen Neuroscience to Present at Future of Parkinson's Disease Conference

SAN DIEGO and AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, Aspen Neuroscience will present to the Parkinson's community at the Future of Parkinson's Disease conference, held November 30December 3, in Austin. The joint annual conference is hosted by the Parkinson's Foundation and the Parkinson Study Group. 

In addition to multiple scientific presentations, Aspen Chief Executive Officer Damien McDevitt, PhD, and co-founder and Senior Vice President of R&D, Andres Bratt-Leal, PhD, will present updates on company progress for upcoming Phase 1 clinical trials for ANPD001, a personalized (autologous) cell therapy under investigation to treat PD by replacing lost dopamine neurons. 

The Aspen Neuroscience schedule of presentations includes:

Presenter:  

Andres Bratt-Leal, Ph.D.

Event:         

Industry Forum Presentation for the Parkinson's Study Group

Date:          

Friday, December 1 

Time:         

2:00pm – 3:30pm

Location:    

Lonestar Ballroom E, 3rd Floor


Presenter:  

Jeanne Drucks

Title:           

Functional Characterization of GBA1 Mutations in iPSC-derived Midbrain Dopaminergic Neurons

Event:         

Poster Reception

Date:          

Friday, December 1 

Time:         

5-7 p.m.

Location:    

Griffin Hall


Presenter:  

Roy Williams, Ph.D.

Title:           

NeuriTest™: A bioinformatics-based tool for quality control of human iPSC-derived dopaminergic precursor cells

Event:         

Poster Reception

Date:          

Friday, December 1 

Time:         

5-7 p.m.

Location:    

Griffin Hall


Presenter:  

Damien McDevitt, Ph.D.

Event:        

Industry Science Presentation

Date:          

Saturday, December 2 

Time:         

7:30 a.m.

Location:    

Room 201-202

About Aspen Neuroscience
Headquartered in San Diego, Aspen Neuroscience, Inc. is a clinical development-stage, private company focused on personalized (autologous) regenerative medicine. The company is developing patient-derived iPSCs to create personalized cell therapies that address diseases with high unmet medical needs, beginning with autologous neuron replacement for Parkinson's disease and extending across the brain and affected organs.

A leading iPSC platform company, Aspen combines stem cell biology with the latest artificial intelligence and genomic approaches to investigate patient-specific, restorative treatments. The company has developed a best-in-class platform to create and optimize iPSC-derived cell therapies, which includes in-house bioinformatics, manufacturing and QC. For more information and important updates, please visit https://www.aspenneuroscience.com.

