Aspen Neuroscience to Present at Stifel 2024 Cell Therapy Forum July 9

Aspen Neuroscience, Inc.

Jul 08, 2024, 08:30 ET

SAN DIEGO, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Neuroscience, Inc. a clinical-stage private biotechnology company developing personalized regenerative therapies, announced today that president and CEO Damien McDevitt, PhD, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Stifel 2024 Virtual Cell Therapy Forum this Tuesday, July 9 at 10:35am PT (1:35pm ET).

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be broadcast during the event.  Viewers can watch the live webcast at https://wsw.com/webcast/stifel94/aspns/2289060.

About Aspen Neuroscience 
Headquartered in San Diego, Aspen Neuroscience, Inc. is focused on autologous regenerative medicine. The company's patient-derived induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) platform is used to create personalized therapies to address diseases with high unmet medical needs, beginning with autologous neuron replacement for Parkinson's disease. 

Aspen combines stem cell biology with the latest machine learning and genomic approaches to investigate patient-specific, restorative cell treatments. The company has developed a best-in-class platform to create and optimize iPSC-derived cell therapies. The platform includes in-house bioinformatics, manufacturing and quality control. For more information and important updates, please visit https://www.aspenneuroscience.com.

