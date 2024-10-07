Aspen Neuroscience to Showcase Advances in Autologous Cell Therapy Development at 2024 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa

Organized by the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine, the Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa is a three-day conference featuring more than 120 dedicated company presentations by leading public and private companies, highlighting technical and clinical achievements over the past 12 months in the areas of cell therapy, gene therapy, gene editing, tissue engineering, and broader regenerative medicine technologies, as well as over 100 panelists and featured speakers.

Today, Aspen's CSO Dr. Zhang will present as a member of a panel of industry experts. The 4 p.m. panel, "Science Slam: Neurological Diseases," will focus on biomarkers and endpoints development for neurodegenerative indications in the cell and gene therapy space, and provide an overview of recent progress in the field.

On Tuesday CTO Kim Raineri will present a corporate overview, highlighting Aspen's work in the development of iPSC-derived cell therapies for the treatment of CNS disorders, beginning with Parkinson's Disease (PD). The company recently announced it has completed dosing of the first cohort of patients in the ASPIRO Phase 1/2a clinical trial of ANPD001, a personalized (autologous) cell therapy to treat Parkinson's Disease by replacing lost dopamine neurons.

The following are specific details regarding Aspen Neuroscience's presentations at the conference:

Presenter: Xiaokui Zhang, Ph.D. Event: Science Slam: Neurological Diseases Date: Monday, October 07, 2024 Time: 4 p.m. Location: Arizona Biltmore, FLW Ballroom F



Presenter: Kim Raineri Event: Aspen Neuroscience Company Presentation Date: Tuesday, October 08, 2024 Time: 1:30 p.m. Location: Arizona Biltmore, FLW Ballroom G

The Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa is the sector's foremost annual conference bringing together senior executives and top decision-makers in the industry to advance cutting-edge research into cures. Virtual attendance is available, which includes a livestream of both Aspen Neuroscience presentations and the ability to view all conference sessions on-demand. Please visit https://meetingonthemesa.com for full information including registration.

About Aspen Neuroscience

Headquartered in San Diego, Aspen Neuroscience, Inc. is a clinical development-stage, private company focused on autologous regenerative medicine. The company's patient-derived platform is used to create personalized cell therapies to address diseases with high unmet medical needs, beginning with autologous neuron replacement for PD. For more information and important updates, please visit https://www.aspenneuroscience.com.

