Aspen RxHealth Adds Chief Operating Officer to Support Exponential Growth in National Clinical Pharmacy Services

Aspen RxHealth's recent recognition as one of the fastest growing companies in Tampa is an indication of their growth and a testament to the tremendous work they're putting in to revolutionize the pharmacist patient relationship. Building on this momentum going into 2021, Aspen RxHealth has clear visibility into substantial continued growth and hiring top-tier talent remains a priority.

"Melissa's deep expertise in pharmacy technology and organizational efficiencies provide a critical addition to our executive leadership team as we navigate this period of exponential expansion," said David Medvedeff, chief executive officer, Aspen RxHealth. "Her appointment will help our organization scale effectively while supporting our mission to revolutionize the pharmacist-patient relationship while driving positive health outcomes."

"It's a pivotal time to join the Aspen RxHealth team," said Odorzynski. "The pharmacy industry is ripe for disruption and I am eager to be part of the monumental shift. Our people and robust community of pharmacists, combined with a first-of-its-kind technology, provide a solution that is simply unrivaled in the marketplace today. We are positioned for significant growth and I am optimistic and excited to be a part of this talented organization."

Prior to joining Aspen RxHealth, Odorzynski's professional background included roles in pharmacy operations, clinical programs, sales and marketing, M&A, and strategy. In her most recent position with Genoa Healthcare, she led the strategic development and launch of the Complex Care Pharmacy business unit, aligning OptumRx capabilities to achieve the Quadruple Aim for at-risk providers via value-based pharmacy care services partnerships. Odorzynski received her Doctor of Pharmacy from Drake University and a Master of Public Health from The Johns Hopkins University.

About Aspen RxHealth

Aspen RxHealth provides next-generation, clinical pharmacy services, intelligently matching pharmacists with patients to enrich the patient-pharmacist experience and drive better outcomes for health plans and other risk-bearing providers. Aspen RxHealth's community of more than 5,000 pharmacists empowers patients with the information and action plans they need to achieve the optimal outcomes from their medications.

