Aspen RxHealth Expands Services Nationally - Continues to Grow the Largest Community of Pharmacists in Support of 2021 Demand

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen RxHealth announced today coverage of their clinical pharmacy services in all fifty states, with the intent of continued expansion of its industry leading community of pharmacists. Their mobile technology developed by pharmacists for pharmacists focuses on delivering services ranging from Medication Therapy Management, Medication Adherence, Medication Reconciliation, and a myriad of interventions along the clinical pharmacy spectrum.



"The on-demand, flexible nature of our pharmacist community allows us to develop unique engagement strategies specific to each of our clients and adapt effortlessly to their changing needs," said David Medvedeff, chief executive officer, Aspen RxHealth. "As a pharmacist myself, the attention we spend intelligently matching members to pharmacists is truly revolutionary."

Pharmacists interested in joining the community are encouraged to register as soon as possible, as there is a competitive selection process and first-round acceptances begin on October 1. Registration will remain open through the end of the year and pharmacists will be considered on an ongoing basis dependent upon need.

"Our platform was built with the sole purpose of connecting remarkably skilled and deeply passionate pharmacists with patients," said Clayton Walberg, chief commercial officer, Aspen RxHealth. "Expanding our services across all fifty states while growing our community of pharmacists further solidifies our commitment to remove barriers for patients, help health plans operate more efficiently, and provide pharmacists with new opportunities to use their skills and earn extra income. We're thrilled to provide the next-generation solution to pharmacist-patient care."

Aspen RxHealth uses a proprietary matching algorithm to automatically align pharmacist-specific demographics and clinical attributes with those of members in need of assistance. In addition, their clinical decision support engine allows for highly customized health plan logic providing a truly member-centric approach to medication management and beyond.

