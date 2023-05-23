Aspen RxHealth Honored for Achievement in Product Innovation in 2023 American Business Awards®

News provided by

Aspen RxHealth

23 May, 2023, 09:23 ET

Healthcare technology startup receives notable recognition for innovative service delivery model aimed at empowering in-house pharmacy teams while reducing operational risk and administrative burden

TAMPA, Fla., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen RxHealth was named the winner of the Bronze Stevie® award in the Achievement in Product Innovation category in the 21st annual American Business Awards®.

The American Business Awards are the USA's premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the USA are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes in all industries were submitted this year for consideration.

Aspen RxHealth was recognized for its innovative clinical pharmacy service delivery model, Alliance by Aspen RxHealth. The model is revolutionary in its ability to provide unparalleled flexibility for in-house pharmacy teams at health plans, risk-bearing provider groups, and other healthcare organizations. By leveraging Aspen RxHealth's proprietary technology platform, these in-house teams no longer must contend with ground-up development of their own technology stack—eliminating sizable investments, time commitments, and infrastructural burden.

"Healthcare organizations across the country are finding themselves searching for a way to give their in-house teams the flexibility and empowerment to do what they do best — care for members and patients. Through this model, they can do just that," said Page Ikeda, vice president, product, Aspen RxHealth.

"Our clients operate the technology platform with risk impunity and the peace of mind knowing that should their in-house teams ever struggle to deliver needed consultation volume, the 7,000+ pharmacists who comprise the Aspen RxHealth Pharmacist Community are standing by, ready to augment their efforts," said David Medvedeff, co-founder and chief executive officer, Aspen RxHealth. Medvedeff continued "Seeing a nimble startup team create such an innovative model and receive recognition at this level proves that we're on the right path toward our mission to revolutionize pharmacy."

Details about the American Business Awards and the full list of 2023 winners are available at www.stevieawards.com/ABA.

About Aspen RxHealth:
Aspen RxHealth provides clinical pharmacy services to health plans, strategic partners, provider groups, and life sciences organizations via a mobile-based technology platform which intelligently matches pharmacists with patients to enrich the patient-pharmacist experience, drive medication adherence, and overall health outcomes. Aspen RxHealth's community of more than 7,000 pharmacists empowers patients with the information and action plans they need to achieve the optimal outcomes from their medications. For more information, visit www.aspenrxhealth.com

SOURCE Aspen RxHealth

Also from this source

Aspen RxHealth Achieves HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certification, The Information Security and Compliance Gold Standard

Aspen RxHealth Announces New Professional Coaching Program for Pharmacists

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.