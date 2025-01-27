Aspen Technology Shareholders Opposed to Emerson Takeover Should Contact Julie & Holleman Regarding Potential Legal Claims

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Julie & Holleman LLP is investigating the proposed $265 per share acquisition of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZPN) by the company's controlling stockholder, Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR). The firm is concerned about the price being offered as well as potential conflicts of interest.

Aspen Technology is a global leader in industrial software, providing software solutions to a wide range of asset-intensive industries. Since 2022, Aspen Technology's largest and controlling stockholder has been Emerson, which currently owns approximately 57% of Aspen Technology's stock. Through the merger, Emerson plans to buy the remaining 43%.

Julie & Holleman, whose attorneys have helped secure hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders, is concerned about the inadequate deal price. Aspen Technology's stock had already begun to climb steadily and substantially since mid-2024, and the company might have continued to appreciate more than $265 per share as a standalone company. Indeed, at least one Wall Street analyst established a price target of $275 per share, representing approximately $270 million in lost value.

Julie & Holleman is also concerned about conflicts of interest. As Aspen Technology's controller, Emerson has had the ability to dictate and influence corporate governance matters, and it is possible that Emerson misused its authority to force an unfair deal.

