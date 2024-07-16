ASPEN VODKA ACHIEVES HISTORIC LEEDV4 BD+C PLATINUM CERTIFICATION FOR MANUFACTURING FACILITY, SETTING NEW STANDARDS IN SUSTAINABILITY IN SPIRITS PRODUCTION

"We are incredibly proud to lead the industry with our ambitious and innovative environmental practices," said Matthew Patel, Founder of Aspen Vodka. "Producing a luxury vodka with unrivaled quality, at the world's cleanest distillery sets a new benchmark for sustainability. Our LEEDv4 BD+C Platinum certification is a testament to our commitment to excellence in both quality and environmental stewardship, and we hope to inspire our industry peers to elevate their sustainability efforts."

This certification places Aspen Vodka's distillery among only three LEEDv4 BD+C Platinum projects in Colorado and one of three LEED certified distilleries in the U.S. – the only to achieve Platinum.

"LEED certification is the ultimate recognition of global green building leadership, signaling that a space has undergone rigorous third-party verification and meets the highest green building standards," said Peter Templeton, President and CEO, USGBC. "In the spirits world, Aspen Vodka Distillery is leading the way in the industry and demonstrating its commitment to making the world a better place."

The 18,000-square-foot distillery stands on a rehabilitated former lumber yard, where the land and surrounding soil have been revitalized. 105% of energy is supplied by a combination of on and off-site solar and battery storage, making Aspen Vodka Distillery a contributor to one of the nation's cleanest energy grids, generating more renewable energy than consumed. The energy-neutral on-site wastewater treatment generates zero carbon emissions and improves water quality, with 100% of the distilling process wastewater treated before being returned to the Roaring Fork River. Now in full operation, the distillery shows a +26% reduction in embodied carbon through a whole building life cycle assessment.

"Colorado continues to set the standard for clean energy, and delicious spirits. I am proud of Colorado industries laying the foundation to promote a healthy Colorado where businesses and people can thrive. Aspen Vodka Distillery work is an important step in our plan to reduce pollution in this state and achieve our goal of making buildings 100% renewable by 2040," said Governor Polis.

Born from the pristine waters of the Roaring Fork River and Colorado Red Winter Wheat, Aspen Vodka epitomizes quality and environmental stewardship. Aspen Vodka, celebrated for its excellence with a Double Gold Medal at the 2024 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, is cherished by Colorado natives and acclaimed by key trade publications. Now, the brand is expanding its reach nationwide, targeting markets in Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Nevada, New York, and Texas this year.

"We're thrilled to expand our footprint of Aspen Vodka this year," said Sean Penn, Co-President and COO of WES Brands. "As the first distillery in North America with LEEDv4 BD+C Platinum certification, we're not only leading in sustainability but also taking this exceptional spirit to the masses. We've worked tirelessly to craft a luxury vodka reflective of the beautiful terrain of Aspen, Colorado. Sharing our spirit with a wider audience is the next step in our journey and an incredible opportunity to extend our reach to new markets."

Aspen Vodka presents at 40% ABV and is available in select markets and via shipping nationally for the suggested retail price of $29.99 for 750ml. For more information and to purchase, visit TheAspenVodka.com and follow on Facebook and Instagram at @AspenVodka for the latest updates and inspired cocktail ideas.

ABOUT ASPEN VODKA

Aspen Vodka is a luxury spirit that embodies the pristine elegance and commitment to sustainability of its Colorado roots, meticulously distilled at one of the world's premier carbon-negative facilities. Sourced from the pure waters of the Roaring Fork River and crafted with exclusive Colorado Red Winter Wheat, our vodka is a tribute to both exceptional quality and environmental integrity. Drawing inspiration from the serene and luxurious mountainous terrain of Aspen, our vodka offers a crisp and refined taste that exemplifies the utmost in craftsmanship. At Aspen Vodka, we fuse traditional distilling techniques with modern innovations to create a superior drinking experience that is both sophisticated and eco-conscious.

Discover the unique story of Aspen Vodka and explore our exquisite selections at TheAspenVodka.com . Follow us on Facebook and Instagram at @AspenVodka for the latest updates and inspired cocktail ideas.

ABOUT WES BRANDS

Founded in 2021, WES Brands develops, markets, and sells innovative brands in the beverage alcohol category. The entrepreneurial and employee-owned company pairs high-potential brands in expanding categories with brand partners to drive awareness. The portfolio currently includes Aspen Vodka, Flecha Azul Tequila, Fraser & Thompson Whiskey and BSB Flavored Whiskey, with new innovations to come. Do you think you have what it takes to join the team? Learn more at WESBrandsLLC.com.

