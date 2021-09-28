AspenHR Announces Partnership with Aetna

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AspenHR, a professional employer organization (PEO) providing white-glove HR solutions to the world's leading alternative investment funds and their portfolio companies, announced today that it has partnered with Aetna to offer a large group, medical plan to the national marketplace. The partnership enables AspenHR to provide cost-effective, high quality medical insurance to their clients and the broader market. As a result, AspenHR's clients will be able to effectively compete for top talent in the market and offer their employees a Fortune-500 caliber benefit package.

"Partnering with Aetna appealed to us given their strength as a leading carrier that is also deeply experienced and committed to the PEO industry," said AspenHR CEO Mark Sinatra. "We serve clients across the country, so it's essential to have a national network that meets the needs of our client base."