AspenHR Announces the Appointment of Midge Seltzer to Its Board of Directors

Midge Seltzer has been named to AspenHR's board of directors. Seltzer brings extensive experience in the PEO industry.

Mark Sinatra, AspenHR's CEO commented, "Midge brings extensive experience and a track record of immense success in the PEO industry. It is an honor to have her serve on our Board. We look forward to working with Midge for years to come."

Midge stated, "I am inspired by AspenHR's strong and dynamic leadership team. The organization is ideally positioned to thrive. I am excited to serve on the board and help AspenHR grow."

About AspenHR

Founded in 2017, Aspen HR is a professional employer organization (PEO) providing white-glove HR solutions to the world's leading alternative investment funds and their portfolio companies. AspenHR provides concierge human resources management services that include, employee benefits consulting and administration, payroll and payroll tax administration, workers' compensation insurance programs, HR compliance, HR training, and HR cloud technology. AspenHR's white-glove experience model has resulted in 100% client retention in 2021. For more information, visit www.aspenhr.com

