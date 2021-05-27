AspenHR Introduces Aspen's Advantage MarketPlace

SAN FRANCISCO, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AspenHR, a professional employer organization (PEO) providing concierge HR solutions to alternative investment funds and their portfolio companies, has officially launched Aspen's Advantage MarketPlace. The marketplace is the first designed by a PEO solely for the alternative investment and financial services industries.

Aspen's Advantage MarketPlace contains a list of curated partners who have proven to serve the alternative investment space effectively. AspenHR's partners have developed customized solutions and offers specifically for AspenHR clients, which spans across a network of over 15,000 employees. These benefits range from professional service providers and software solutions to employee perks and remote work benefits. AspenHR will continue to add partners to Aspen's Advantage MarketPlace, which is only available to AspenHR clients.

CEO Mark Sinatra stated, "We are thrilled to launch our MarketPlace as it signifies our commitment to being the preferred PEO provider for the alternative investment and financial services industry. We look forward to including additional value-add Marketplace partners over the coming months."

"When we started Aspen in 2017, our purpose was to create a company that would position our clients as best-in-class employers thereby enabling them to be achieve greatness. I believe our MarketPlace is yet another example of seeing our vision come through fruition," commented Jenny Souksavath, AspenHR's COO.

To apply to join Aspen's Advantage Marketplace, please contact AspenHR at [email protected].

About AspenHR

AspenHR provides PEO services to alternative investment funds and their portfolio companies. AspenHR's white-glove service model enables its clients to focus on their core business while becoming best-in-class employers. AspenHR's specific services include HR compliance and consulting, employee benefits (medical dental, vision, life, disability, 401(k), and payroll administration.

SOURCE AspenHR

Related Links

https://aspenhr.com/

