AspenRidge Recovery Expands Into Mental Health Treatment, Relocates to Downtown Colorado Springs

New Downtown Location Expands Mental Health Access in One of Colorado's Hardest-Hit Communities

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AspenRidge Recovery's Colorado Springs center is relocating to 620 N. Tejon St., Suite 101, with services beginning today. The move adds partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient mental health services alongside its established addiction treatment programs.

El Paso County residents carry one of the heaviest mental health burdens in Colorado. According to the Colorado Health Access Survey, more than 3 in 10 county residents reported poor mental health in the past month, compared with 1 in 4 statewide. Colorado ranked 50th in the nation for mental health conditions in the 2025 State of Mental Health in America report.

"Colorado Springs has a real gap between the need for mental health care and access to it," said Michael Damioli, AspenRidge Recovery's chief clinical officer. "The relocation to downtown is not just a physical move. This location puts us where more people can reach us, and we're rolling out fully integrated mental health services to serve more of this community."

The new location offers partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient programming in three- and five-session-per-week formats, treating mental health conditions, addiction, co-occurring disorders and complex trauma. Psychiatry services, medication-assisted treatment and medication management are also available. Programs are designed for people who need real treatment without stepping away from work, family or daily responsibilities. The center accepts most insurance plans.

The county also has one of the highest concentrations of military households in Colorado, more than double the statewide average. AspenRidge's care team includes clinicians with direct experience treating active-duty personnel, veterans and their families alongside the wider community. "The men and women who serve carry experiences that don't fit neatly into a standard treatment model. This program is built to meet them where they are," said Damioli.

About AspenRidge Recovery and CMAR

AspenRidge Recovery and Colorado Medication Assisted Recovery (CMAR) operate as an integrated treatment organization serving adults across Colorado. It specializes in treatment for mental health, addiction, co-occurring disorders and complex trauma. Its continuum of care includes ambulatory detox, partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient programs and outpatient counseling, including medication-assisted treatment. Locations exist in Lakewood, Thornton, Fort Collins and Colorado Springs. For more information, visit aspenridgerecoverycenters.com or call (866) 271-7173.

SOURCE AspenRidge Recovery