Aspenti Health™ Partners with Northwestern Medical Center for Drugs of Abuse Testing

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspenti Health™ will now provide confirmation urine toxicology testing for Northwestern Medical Center (NMC). Northwestern Medical Center is recognized as one of the Top 100 Rural & Community Hospitals in the United States by iVantage Health Analytics and The Chartis Center for Rural Health. This type of recognition showcases Northwestern Medical Center's strength as a vital and valued community resource.

The North East Community Laboratory Alliance (NECLA) is comprised of 16 hospitals in the northeast, 14 of which are located across the state of Vermont and two located in New York. NECLA is a valued organization, supporting local and regional healthcare providers, as well as member hospital laboratory outreach efforts and extending coverage in their service area.

Aspenti Health will serve as the reference laboratory to Northwestern Medical Center for drugs of abuse (DOA) screening and confirmation testing. Northwestern Medical Center and Aspenti will leverage an integrated electronic ordering and result system which links orders and results directly into Northwestern Medical Center's Electronic Health Record (EHR). Building this infrastructure was a collaborative effort between Northwestern Medical Center, UVM Medical Center and Aspenti. The partnership allows Aspenti Health to support the current and future toxicology needs of Northwestern Medical Center.



"This has been an exciting opportunity for us to partner with Aspenti to provide testing services to our community. As a reference Lab for urine toxicology testing, we depend on their expertise, a broad test menu, and excellent turn-around-times. We look forward to developing this relationship further as other hospitals in our region begin to send samples via our shared testing network," said David Blin, Laboratory Director, Northwestern Medical Center.

Aspenti Health is committed to serving Northwestern Medical Center and the North East Community Laboratory Alliance through state-of-the-art clinical toxicology testing. With both Aspenti and Northwestern Medical Center based in Vermont, the relationship provides high-quality accurate testing to address the ongoing drug abuse crisis in Vermont.

"We look forward to a successful partnership with Northwestern Medical Center, our collective work will support efforts combating the epidemic that affects our communities," said Chris Powell, CEO of Aspenti Health.

About Aspenti Health: Aspenti Health ™ is a healthcare company specifically designed to address population health for substance use and pain management. Through coordination of care technology, population health analytics, eLearning, and our state-of-the-art laboratory, Aspenti Health is the health engine physicians use to provide value-based, comprehensive care to optimize outcomes for their patients. For more information, please visit www.aspenti.com

About Northwestern Medical Center: Northwestern Medical Center is an integral partner in the health of the 56,000 residents of northwestern Vermont. Established in 1883 and based in St. Albans, Vermont, Northwestern Medical Center employs more than 900 employees across the hospital, its outpatient services, and its physician practices. For more information, visit www.northwesternmedicalcenter.org

