Aspenti Health™ Receives Accreditation From College of American Pathologists

"The College of American Pathologists (CAP) is the gold standard in medical laboratory accreditation. Through this rigorous inspection process, CAP has certified that Aspenti health is meeting the highest standards in quality patient care," said Warrington.

Chris Powell, CEO of Aspenti Health, upon learning of the laboratory's accreditation, said: "We have strived from day one to lead the industry in quality and innovation. The CAP certification is a wonderful milestone along our journey to deliver on our promise of exceptional science. As we continue to evolve our offering and our support of the many lives on a journey of recovery and hope CAP will provide a clear set of guiding principles that says to our clients and patients we are committed to excellence and exceptional laboratory processes."

The U.S. federal government recognizes the CAP Laboratory Accreditation Program, begun in the early 1960s, as being equal-to or more-stringent-than the government's own inspection program.

During the CAP accreditation process, designed to ensure the highest standard of care for all laboratory patients, inspectors examine the laboratory's records and quality control of procedures for the preceding two years. CAP inspectors also examine laboratory staff qualifications, equipment, facilities, safety program and record, and overall management.

About the College of American Pathologists:

As the world's largest organization of board-certified pathologists and leading provider of laboratory accreditation and proficiency testing programs, the College of American Pathologists (CAP) serves patients, pathologists, and the public by fostering and advocating excellence in the practice of pathology and laboratory medicine worldwide.

About Aspenti Health:

Aspenti Health ™ is a healthcare company specifically designed to address population health for substance use and pain management. Through coordination of care technology, population health analytics, eLearning, and our state-of-the-art laboratory, Aspenti Health is the health engine physicians use to provide value-based, comprehensive care to optimize outcomes for their patients. For more information, please visit www.aspenti.com

