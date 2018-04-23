Aspera sets new standard for SAP user licensing based on authorizations with LicenseControl for SAP® Software

LicenseControl for SAP Version 4.0 offers powerful new features:

Classifies SAP users according to actual use or existing authorizations and display the difference between them, which is especially helpful for a company with a mix of old and new contracts

Adds the flexibility to assign license types directly to individual SAP user accounts, or to classify individual SAP roles by license type based on rules

Shows how many user licenses the company needs from the new license types before their S/4 migration, supporting a smooth transition

Supports all new functions of the SAP system measurement tools USMM and LAW 2.0

Offers the same options for rule-based license assignment as the new USMM, but with more filtering features and easier license type assignment



"With the new version of LicenseControl, we offer our customers far-reaching license optimization based on authorizations," said Guido Schneider, Aspera's SAP Senior Product Management Advisor. "Without having to take an additional step, you are both S4/HANA-compliant and license-optimized. We don't want our customers have to pay more for SAP licenses in the new world than in the old world."

Want to compare your SAP user licenses on authorizations vs on usage? Get started now with a free demo.

About Aspera

At Aspera, we simplify the complexity of your software licenses. For nearly two decades, we have helped hundreds of enterprises and over 50 Fortune 500s to assess cost and risk within their IT environments. Our solutions for Software Asset Management track all the big vendors, such as IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP to cover every environment from servers and desktops to cloud and mobile.

