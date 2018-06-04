Aspera SmartTrack increases SAM productivity with unlimited, shareable report dashboards

The improved dashboard features tie into the flexibility of SmartTrack's detailed permissions for users, and its protection of customer data for GDPR compliance, as Aspera continues to meet the growing security needs of its global customers in License management.



Features for SmartTrack reporting include:



No limit to dashboards. Each user can create an unlimited number of dashboards, which lets them monitor the Key Performance Indicators (KPI) and statistics relevant to a set of SAM tasks.

Each user can create an unlimited number of dashboards, which lets them monitor the Key Performance Indicators (KPI) and statistics relevant to a set of SAM tasks. Share with or without limits. A dashboard can be shared between users, with detailed permissions to configure different usage scenarios, from an unrestricted collaborative mode to read-only access.

A dashboard can be shared between users, with detailed permissions to configure different usage scenarios, from an unrestricted collaborative mode to read-only access. Customize each dashboard. Create dashboard widgets that report what is critical, such as "Is my Microsoft compliance on target?" or "What is the status of our Office 365 implementation?"

Features for GDPR and SmartTrack permissions include:



Flexible but controlled permissions. The SAM admin can decide what a user sees for the SmartTrack dashboard, menu, and data, such as only Microsoft contracts instead of all vendor contracts.

The SAM admin can decide what a user sees for the SmartTrack dashboard, menu, and data, such as only Microsoft contracts instead of all vendor contracts. Permissions are GDPR compliant. SmartTrack masks the sensitive data of each user—such as name, email, login and import ID—so it's as restrictive as is needed.

SmartTrack masks the sensitive data of each user—such as name, email, login and import ID—so it's as restrictive as is needed. Privacy by design and default. All features work with the least amount of personal data required, and additional processing is only added if there is an active opt-in.

"For several years, the SmartTrack dashboard has provided users with complete control over data quality, with key metrics at a glance," comments Judy Feuerbach, Head of Product Management. "With the new release, as a system administrator, you now have full control over dashboard administration. Distribute dashboards to your colleagues and set appropriate permissions to allow or prevent subsequent changes to the dashboard by the user."

About Aspera

At Aspera, we simplify the complexity of your software licenses. Our solutions for Software Asset Management track all the big vendors, such as IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP to cover every environment from servers and desktops to cloud and mobile.

For more information, please visit www.aspera.com

Contact

Heike Lorey

International Public Relations

Tel.: +49 241 963-3261

Email: heike.lorey@aspera.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aspera-smarttrack-increases-sam-productivity-with-unlimited-shareable-report-dashboards-300659110.html

SOURCE Aspera Technologies Inc.

Related Links

http://www.aspera.com

