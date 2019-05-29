Aspera Wins $750K Software and Services Deal with Financial Services Company

BOSTON, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspera, the leading provider of solutions and services for Software Asset Management (SAM), today announced that a global financial services company (The "Customer") has signed a $750k strategic agreement to use Aspera license management services and the Aspera SmartTrack license management platform.

The Customer will use Aspera solutions to facilitate an automated license management strategy that ensures compliance for major software vendors such as Microsoft, Adobe, Oracle, and IBM. The Aspera SmartTrack platform accurately calculates complex metrics for servers, cloud, clients, and mobile and enables license optimization that can deliver up to 30% savings for large enterprises.

The Customer, a US-based financial services provider with an annual revenue of over $12b, required an ITSLM partner to provide a SAM solution that automates compliance of its major software vendors. Following a competitive bid and solution evaluation process, Aspera's license management and optimization tools were selected as the best technical solution to meet their needs.

"This agreement demonstrates that the Aspera solutions are winning over the world's largest companies in the most complex environments," stated Mel Passarelli, Aspera's President and CEO. "We look forward to delivering powerful SAM solutions to new enterprises while strengthening our partnership with existing customers and valued partners."

Aspera has offices in the USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan, and operates worldwide across a growing partner sales network. The Aspera product portfolio provides insights into all major software vendors and SaaS applications. Aspera solutions support companies throughout their SAM journey, providing active control of license costs, cloud transition, and data center optimization.

About Aspera

At Aspera, we simplify the complexity of your software licenses. For two decades, we have helped hundreds of enterprises and over 50 Fortune 500s to assess cost and risk within their IT environments. Our solutions for Software Asset Management track all the big vendors, such as IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP to cover every environment from servers and desktops to cloud and mobile. With the largest in-house consultant and service team in the industry, we provide the best strategy for data discovery, easy system integration, and a cost-effective way to purchase, use and optimize licenses.

