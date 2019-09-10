Aspera's Cloud Solution Prevents Cost Overruns and Optimizes SaaS Subscriptions

BOSTON, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspera, the industry-leading provider of Software Asset Management solutions, today announced the latest release of LicenseControl for Cloud , a powerful platform for managing all SaaS vendors together, knowing their data, and saving on licensing costs. LicenseControl automatically recommends how to control increasing IT costs while finding the best SaaS subscriptions for every user.

The ITAM Review reports, "Software-as-a-Service expenditure will overtake perpetually-licensed software spend in 2019." LicenseControl shows companies exactly how to control these expanding costs and optimize their cloud investment, making the transition to the cloud easier and more cost-effective.

The platform includes features for managing Adobe Creative Cloud, along with Salesforce and Microsoft Office 365, so customers can track usage and find the right subscription configurations for their creative needs.

LicenseControl has powerful features that include:

See all SaaS usage in one platform. Get instant usage reports about the most important vendors, make licensing changes across all vendors, and store all purchase and contract information.

Get instant usage reports about the most important vendors, make licensing changes across all vendors, and store all purchase and contract information. Manage your cloud costs. Effectively plan and forecast license demand, re-harvest unused and underused licenses, and set up infrastructure to keep costs down.

Effectively plan and forecast license demand, re-harvest unused and underused licenses, and set up infrastructure to keep costs down. Get deep data insights. Connect directly to vendor APIs to access the information needed to control SaaS costs.

Connect directly to vendor APIs to access the information needed to control SaaS costs. Get started in minutes . Skip long roll-out and implementation phases by taking advantage of this cloud-based solution.

Skip long roll-out and implementation phases by taking advantage of this cloud-based solution. Customize your workflows. Ensure that automated workflows are driven by business needs and not development quirks.

"We worked to develop a solution that would meet customers' current software management needs, but one that also looked ahead to future concerns," said Olaf Diehl, Senior Director at Aspera. "LicenseControl uses sophisticated analytics to produce accurate compliance reports and to provide customers with the tools they need to optimize their SaaS environments and prevent cost overruns."

About Aspera

At Aspera, we simplify the complexity of your software licenses. For nearly two decades, we have helped hundreds of enterprises and over 50 Fortune 500s to assess cost and risk within their IT environments. For more information, please visit http://www.aspera.com.

