Aspero Medical Expands Team to Address Growing Product Development Programs

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspero Medical, a medical device startup focused on developing novel solutions and applications for the field of gastroenterology, announced today that the business has expanded its team to include a Director of Engineering and Director of Operations Both new positions will be focused on supporting the company's next generation endoscopic single balloon overtube and C- Tube with Pillar™ micro-texture technology.

Allison Lyle has joined Aspero Medical as Director of Engineering and will most immediately lead the company's C-Tube large bowel intraoperative endoscopy balloon overtube product development project. Over the previous ten years with both Bolder Surgical™ and Medtronic, Allison has developed experience in all stages of medical device product development, from early stage concept generation to technical feasibility assessments. She has also been involved in product actualization and commercialization efforts in her career.

"I am extremely pleased to join Aspero Medical and lead product development," said Ms. Lyle. "The company is at an exciting stage and the new Pillar™ micro-texture technology holds great promise in multiple applications. I look forward to working with the full team to maximize the value of the company's core technology and bring these new advanced products to market."

An additional new member of the team is Jeff Castleberry. Jeff will serve as Director of Operations with Aspero Medical and brings over 35 years of diverse experience in the medical device industry field to the team. He has a demonstrated track record of building new companies and bringing new products and technologies to market. Jeff currently serves as CEO of ForCast Orthopedics, Inc. He has held senior leadership roles in operations with CardioOptics, Inc and Plexus Corp., and was president and Chief Operations Officer for a previous University of Colorado technology spin-off, EndoShape, Inc.

"I am very excited about this new opportunity," said Mr. Castleberry. "I believe there is a terrific opportunity to advance the gastrointestinal endoscopy field with the Aspero Medical Pillar™ micro-texture technology, and I look forward to working with the full team to complete development and commercialize this new and unique product."

Aspero Medical was founded by Mark Rentschler PhD, PE, Professor of Mechanical Engineering at the University of Colorado Boulder and Steven Edmundowicz MD, Professor and Medical Director of the Digestive Health Center at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Center. Rentschler serves as CEO of Aspero Medical and Dr. Edmundowicz is the company's Chief Clinical Officer.

"We are extremely pleased to add both Allison and Jeff to the Aspero Medical team, said Mr. Rentschler. "They bring the broad experience in new product development, operations, and product commercialization that is necessary for Aspero Medical to realize the launch and commercialization of our products and technology. I look forward to working with them as we continue to build out the company and our product offering."

About Innosphere Ventures

Innosphere Ventures accelerates the success of science and technology-based startup and emerging companies and operates a sed stage venture capital fund. As Colorado's leading incubation program and commercialization expert, Innosphere's program focuses on ensuring companies are investor-ready, connecting founders with experienced advisors and early hires, making introductions to corporate partners, exit planning, and accelerating top line revenue growth. Innosphere has been supporting Colorado startups for over 20 years and is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization with a strong mission to create jobs and grow Colorado's entrepreneurship ecosystem. www.innosphere.org

About Aspero Medical

Aspero Medical's Pillar™ micro-texture technology was developed at the University of Colorado. The technology was developed to improve gastrointestinal endoscopy procedure performance and outcomes. Aspero Medical was founded in 2018 by Mark Rentschler, PhD, PE, Professor of Mechanical Engineering at the University of Colorado Boulder, and Steven Edmundowicz, MD, Professor and Medical Director of the Digestive Health Center at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Center, and received initial equity funding through Innosphere Ventures, Fort Collins, Colorado. www.asperomedical.com

