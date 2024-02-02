Asphalt Additive Market Report 2024: Global Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis 2018-2023 and 2024-2030 Featuring Nouryon, Dow, Arkema, Honeywell International, Evonik, Huntsman, and Kraton

DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asphalt Additive Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global asphalt additive market is expected to reach an estimated $6.2 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.3% from 2024 to 2030.

The future of the global asphalt additive market looks promising with opportunities in the road construction & paving, roofing, and airport construction markets. The major drivers for this market are increasing adoption of warm mix asphalt, growing road and building construction activities, and rising infrastructure investment.

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies asphalt additive companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Asphalt Additive Market Insights

  • Polymeric modifier will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to its excellent strength, durability, and enhanced flexibility.
  • Within this market, road construction & paving will remain the largest segment as these additive helps in increasing its resistance to oxidation and ultraviolet (uv) radiation, prolonging the lifespan of the pavement.
  • APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to rapid urbanization and rising number of new road pavement projects in the region.

Features of the Global Asphalt Additive Market

  • Market Size Estimates: Asphalt additive market size estimation in terms of value ($B).
  • Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.
  • Segmentation Analysis: Asphalt additive market size by type, technology, application, and region in terms of value ($B).
  • Regional Analysis: Asphalt additive market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.
  • Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different types, technologies, applications, and regions for the asphalt additive market.
  • Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the asphalt additive market.
  • Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Global Asphalt Additive Market : Market Dynamics
2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications
2.2: Supply Chain
2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges

3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030
3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)
3.2. Global Asphalt Additive Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)
3.3: Global Asphalt Additive Market by Type
3.3.1: Polymeric Modifier
3.3.2: Anti-strip and Adhesion Promoter
3.3.3: Emulsifier
3.3.4: Chemical Modifier
3.3.5: Rejuvenator
3.3.5: Fiber
3.3.5: Flux Oil
3.3.5: Colored Asphalt
3.3.5: Others
3.4: Global Asphalt Additive Market by Technology
3.4.1: Hot Mix
3.4.2: Cold Mix
3.4.3: Warm Mix
3.5: Global Asphalt Additive Market by Application
3.5.1: Road Construction & Paving
3.5.2: Roofing
3.5.3: Airport Construction
3.5.4: Others

4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030
4.1: Global Asphalt Additive Market by Region
4.2: North American Asphalt Additive Market
4.2.2: North American Asphalt Additive Market by Application: Road Construction & Paving, Roofing, Airport Construction, and Others
4.3: European Asphalt Additive Market
4.3.1: European Asphalt Additive Market by Type: Polymeric Modifier, Anti-strip and Adhesion Promoter, Emulsifier, Chemical Modifier, Rejuvenator, Fiber, Flux Oil, Colored Asphalt, and Others
4.3.2: European Asphalt Additive Market by Application: Road Construction & Paving, Roofing, Airport Construction, and Others
4.4: APAC Asphalt Additive Market
4.4.1: APAC Asphalt Additive Market by Type: Polymeric Modifier, Anti-strip and Adhesion Promoter, Emulsifier, Chemical Modifier, Rejuvenator, Fiber, Flux Oil, Colored Asphalt, and Others
4.4.2: APAC Asphalt Additive Market by Application: Road Construction & Paving, Roofing, Airport Construction, and Others
4.5: ROW Asphalt Additive Market
4.5.1: ROW Asphalt Additive Market by Type: Polymeric Modifier, Anti-strip and Adhesion Promoter, Emulsifier, Chemical Modifier, Rejuvenator, Fiber, Flux Oil, Colored Asphalt, and Others
4.5.2: ROW Asphalt Additive Market by Application: Road Construction & Paving, Roofing, Airport Construction, and Others

5. Competitor Analysis
5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis
5.2: Operational Integration
5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis
6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis
6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Asphalt Additive Market by Type
6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Asphalt Additive Market by Technology
6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Asphalt Additive Market by Application
6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Asphalt Additive Market by Region
6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Asphalt Additive Market
6.3: Strategic Analysis
6.3.1: New Product Development
6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Asphalt Additive Market
6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Asphalt Additive Market
6.3.4: Certification and Licensing

7. Company Profiles of Leading Players
7.1: Nouryon
7.2: Dow
7.3: Arkema
7.4: Honeywell International
7.5: Evonik Industries
7.6: Huntsman
7.7: Kraton

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xvjhl8

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

