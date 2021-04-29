Asphalt Green Summer Day Camp Partners With Braintrust Tutors For First-Of-Its-Kind, On-Campus Virtual Tutor Program

NEW YORK, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Braintrust Tutors, a NYC-based educational platform that matches students with certified, vetted teachers for private tutoring is partnering with Asphalt Green Summer Day Camp to offer parents and children first-ever learning opportunities. A first for the camp, the partnership will merge the outstanding active programming that Asphalt Green is known to provide with on-campus access to specialized tutoring within camp hours. Campers who opt into the program will be matched with a virtual tutor based on their learning profile and needs, and lessons will be overseen by an on-site proctor. The goal of the organizations is to offer parents and campers who attend the camp a seamless and perfect balance of fun and focus.

Studies continue to show that New York school closures and remote academics have had a negative impact on learning and development for kids of all ages. And with summer break quickly approaching, parents are looking for opportunities to ready their children for the upcoming school year.

"Braintrust is thrilled to collaborate with Asphalt Green this summer to provide their campers access to meaningful academic support with our qualified educators and unique reporting technology," said Jen Mendelsohn, co-founder of Braintrust Tutors, said "As a NYC parent who has a child diagnosed with dyslexia, I understand how parents are scrambling more than ever to ensure their children's academic success. Our goal in partnering with Asphalt Green is to simplify the process."

"We are excited to collaborate with Braintrust to offer our campers this much-needed resource this summer. While parents understand the vital need for social interaction and fun that Asphalt Green Summer Day Camp provides, they're also concerned about their kids being ready for the fall, and we see this partnership as the perfect balance," said Katie Duffy, Asphalt Green's Director of Camps.

About Braintrust Tutors

Founded by parents and teachers, Braintrust Tutors is bringing a new vision to the tutoring marketplace. Braintrust's proprietary online platform enables parents to find vetted instructors who are specifically matched to their child's unique learning needs with transparent pricing and tracking of academic gains. The only tutoring service exclusively working with certified teachers, Braintrust understands the expertise required to maximize a student's learning potential and build confidence. Braintrust is a progressive and inclusive tutoring platform designed to address the vast majority of students neglected by the one-size-fits-all tutoring model, including the growing number with learning differences. For more information, visit http://www.braintrusttutors.com and follow @braintrusttutors on Instagram and Facebook.

About Asphalt Green

Asphalt Green is a nonprofit organization dedicated to assisting individuals of all ages and backgrounds achieve health through a lifetime of sports and fitness. Community service is at the core of the organization's origin and the heart of its mission. A city-wide institution, Asphalt Green runs summer day camp at two first-class campuses: a beautiful 5½-acre Upper East Side campus and a 52,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility in Battery Park City. Asphalt Green has helped thousands of children stay active through free programs in schoolyards, gymnasiums, and pools across New York City. Today, the organization is focused on providing a critical mental and physical outlet for kids in a socially distant world. www.asphaltgreen.org

