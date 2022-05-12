Asphalt Market Size to Grow by USD 32.89 mn | BP Plc and CEMEX SAB de CV Among Key Vendors | Technavio

May 12, 2022, 10:30 ET
Asphalt Market Facts at a Glance-
- Companies: 10+ – Including BP Plc, CEMEX SAB de CV, Chevron Corp., China Petroleum and Chemical Corp., Exxon Mobil Corp., Marathon Petroleum Corp., Owens Corning, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, TotalEnergies SE, and United Refining Co., among others.
- Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape
- Segments: End-user (non-residential construction, residential construction, and others), application (roadways, waterproofing, recreation, and others)
- Geographies: APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America
The "Asphalt Market by End User (non-residential construction, residential construction, and others), Application (roadways, waterproofing, recreation, and others), and Geographic (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the asphalt market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 32.89 mn.
Vendor Insights-
The asphalt market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as extensive sales and distribution networks across the world to compete in the market. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:
- BP Plc - The company offers asphalt under the brand name bp asphalt.
- CEMEX SAB de CV - The company offers asphalt for applications including car parks, cycle and footpaths, driveways and housing, flood prevention, highways and roads, industrial and commercial, sports and leisure, and utilities.
- Chevron Corp. - The company offers asphalt under the product supply and trading operations line.
Regional Market Outlook
The asphalt market share growth in APAC will be significant during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key markets in the region. The increasing investments in road and highway infrastructure projects will drive the asphalt market growth in APAC during the forecast period.
Latest Drivers & Trends in the Market-
- Asphalt Market Driver:
- Increasing investments in road and highway infrastructure projects:
Asphalt is preferred in road and highway construction owing to its significant strength and durability, thermoplastic nature, and waterproofing properties. The increasing investments in road and highway infrastructure projects are driving the growth of the global asphalt market. For instance, during 2017-2018, the average national highway construction in India was recorded at a new record of approximately 27-28 kilometers per day.
- Asphalt Market Trend:
- Growing petroleum refining:
Asphalt is a derivative of crude oil. It is generally produced during petroleum refining. The increase in petroleum refining ensures an uninterrupted supply of asphalt in the near future. The US is a global leader in terms of liquid fuel consumption. Moreover, the global liquid fuel consumption grew at an annual rate of 1.58% during 2014-2018 and is expected to grow at a rapid rate during the forecast period.
Asphalt Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.78%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 32.89 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.06
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, South America, APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 44%
Key consumer countries
China, US, Japan, Germany, and India
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
BP Plc, CEMEX SAB de CV, Chevron Corp., China Petroleum and Chemical Corp., Exxon Mobil Corp., Marathon Petroleum Corp., Owens Corning, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, TotalEnergies SE, and United Refining Co.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
