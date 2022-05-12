Asphalt Market Size to Grow by USD 32.89 mn | BP Plc and CEMEX SAB de CV Among Key Vendors | Technavio

Companies: 10+ – Including BP Plc, CEMEX SAB de CV, Chevron Corp., China Petroleum and Chemical Corp., Exxon Mobil Corp., Marathon Petroleum Corp., Owens Corning, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, TotalEnergies SE, and United Refining Co., among others.

10+ – Including BP Plc, CEMEX SAB de CV, Chevron Corp., China Petroleum and Chemical Corp., Exxon Mobil Corp., Marathon Petroleum Corp., Owens Corning, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, TotalEnergies SE, and United Refining Co., among others. Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape

Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape Segments: End-user (non-residential construction, residential construction, and others), application (roadways, waterproofing, recreation, and others)

End-user (non-residential construction, residential construction, and others), application (roadways, waterproofing, recreation, and others) Geographies: APAC, North America , Europe , MEA, and South America

To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download our sample report

The "Asphalt Market by End User (non-residential construction, residential construction, and others), Application (roadways, waterproofing, recreation, and others), and Geographic (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the asphalt market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 32.89 mn.

Vendor Insights-

The asphalt market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as extensive sales and distribution networks across the world to compete in the market. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:

BP Plc - The company offers asphalt under the brand name bp asphalt.

The company offers asphalt under the brand name bp asphalt. CEMEX SAB de CV - The company offers asphalt for applications including car parks, cycle and footpaths, driveways and housing, flood prevention, highways and roads, industrial and commercial, sports and leisure, and utilities.

The company offers asphalt for applications including car parks, cycle and footpaths, driveways and housing, flood prevention, highways and roads, industrial and commercial, sports and leisure, and utilities. Chevron Corp. - The company offers asphalt under the product supply and trading operations line.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download a Sample Report

Regional Market Outlook

The asphalt market share growth in APAC will be significant during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key markets in the region. The increasing investments in road and highway infrastructure projects will drive the asphalt market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Download our sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Drivers & Trends in the Market-

Asphalt Market Driver:

Increasing investments in road and highway infrastructure projects:

Asphalt is preferred in road and highway construction owing to its significant strength and durability, thermoplastic nature, and waterproofing properties. The increasing investments in road and highway infrastructure projects are driving the growth of the global asphalt market. For instance, during 2017-2018, the average national highway construction in India was recorded at a new record of approximately 27-28 kilometers per day.

Asphalt Market Trend:

Growing petroleum refining:

Asphalt is a derivative of crude oil. It is generally produced during petroleum refining. The increase in petroleum refining ensures an uninterrupted supply of asphalt in the near future. The US is a global leader in terms of liquid fuel consumption. Moreover, the global liquid fuel consumption grew at an annual rate of 1.58% during 2014-2018 and is expected to grow at a rapid rate during the forecast period.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends mentioned in our sample report .

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Concrete Admixtures Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Construction Materials Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Asphalt Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.78% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 32.89 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.06 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, South America, APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, Germany, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled BP Plc, CEMEX SAB de CV, Chevron Corp., China Petroleum and Chemical Corp., Exxon Mobil Corp., Marathon Petroleum Corp., Owens Corning, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, TotalEnergies SE, and United Refining Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis for construction materials

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 (million tons)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application

5.3 Roadways - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Roadways - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million tons)



Exhibit 18: Roadways - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Waterproofing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Waterproofing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million tons)



Exhibit 20: Waterproofing - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Recreation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Recreation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million tons)



Exhibit 22: Recreation - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million tons)



Exhibit 24: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 26: End user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End user

Exhibit 27: Comparison by End user

6.3 Non-residential construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 28: Non-residential construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million tons)



Exhibit 29: Non-residential construction - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Residential construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30: Residential construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million tons)



Exhibit 31: Residential construction - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.6 Market opportunity by End user

Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by End user

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 36: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 37: Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 38: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million tons)



Exhibit 39: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 40: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million tons)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million tons)

Exhibit 41: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 42: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million tons)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million tons)

Exhibit 43: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 44: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million tons)



Exhibit 45: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 46: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million tons)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million tons)

Exhibit 47: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 48: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 49: Market opportunity by geography (million tons)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 50: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 51: Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 52: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 53: Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 54: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 55: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 BP Plc

Exhibit 56: BP Plc - Overview



Exhibit 57: BP Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 58: BP Plc – Key news



Exhibit 59: BP Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 60: BP Plc - Segment focus

11.4 CEMEX SAB de CV

Exhibit 61: CEMEX SAB de CV - Overview



Exhibit 62: CEMEX SAB de CV - Product and service



Exhibit 63: CEMEX SAB de CV – Key news



Exhibit 64: CEMEX SAB de CV - Key offerings

11.5 Chevron Corp.

Exhibit 65: Chevron Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 66: Chevron Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 67: Chevron Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 68: Chevron Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 69: Chevron Corp. - Segment focus

11.6 China Petroleum and Chemical Corp.

Exhibit 70: China Petroleum and Chemical Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 71: China Petroleum and Chemical Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 72: China Petroleum and Chemical Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 73: China Petroleum and Chemical Corp. - Segment focus

11.7 Exxon Mobil Corp.

Exhibit 74: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 75: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 76: Exxon Mobil Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 77: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 78: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Segment focus

11.8 Marathon Petroleum Corp.

Exhibit 79: Marathon Petroleum Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 80: Marathon Petroleum Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 81: Marathon Petroleum Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 82: Marathon Petroleum Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 83: Marathon Petroleum Corp. - Segment focus

11.9 Owens Corning

Exhibit 84: Owens Corning - Overview



Exhibit 85: Owens Corning - Business segments



Exhibit 86: Owens Corning – Key news



Exhibit 87: Owens Corning - Key offerings



Exhibit 88: Owens Corning - Segment focus

11.10 Royal Dutch Shell Plc

Exhibit 89: Royal Dutch Shell Plc - Overview



Exhibit 90: Royal Dutch Shell Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Royal Dutch Shell Plc – Key news



Exhibit 92: Royal Dutch Shell Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: Royal Dutch Shell Plc - Segment focus

11.11 TotalEnergies SE

Exhibit 94: TotalEnergies SE - Overview



Exhibit 95: TotalEnergies SE - Business segments



Exhibit 96: TotalEnergies SE – Key news



Exhibit 97: TotalEnergies SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 98: TotalEnergies SE - Segment focus

11.12 United Refining Co.

Exhibit 99: United Refining Co. - Overview



Exhibit 100: United Refining Co. - Product and service



Exhibit 101: United Refining Co. - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 102: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 103: Research Methodology



Exhibit 104: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 105: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 106: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio