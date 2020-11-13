Asphalt Materials, Inc. Expands Capabilities by Acquiring Three Midwest Terminals

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Asphalt Materials, Inc. (AMI) announced today that on November 12th it completed the acquisition of three asphalt terminals from a subsidiary of Marathon Petroleum Corporation. The purchase of these facilities further expands AMI's capabilities in the Indiana and Illinois markets and its footprint in the Midwest. AMI plans to retain the current leadership team and employees at all three terminals and will continue to invest in and grow the product suite and capabilities at those sites.

"We are excited about the addition of our new teammates in St Elmo, IL; Benton, IL; and Mt. Vernon, IN.," said Chip Ray, Asphalt Materials, President. "Their proven track record of safety, quality, and service will mesh well with the values of Asphalt Materials. These facilities are a tremendous strategic fit for our business and will enhance our commitment to support our core customer base."

About Asphalt Materials, Inc.

Asphalt Materials is a privately held, family-owned business headquartered in Indianapolis. Over its 64-year history, Asphalt Materials has prioritized safety and created a people-focused culture around asphalt expertise and innovation. Through their commitment to building long-term relationships with employees, customers, and vendors based on trust and confidence, Asphalt Materials creates solutions to issues affecting customers and our communities. Asphalt Materials is a part of The Heritage Group's family of businesses. Learn more at www.asphalt-materials.com.

