ASPHALT PAVEMENT ALLIANCE ANNOUNCES 2021 PERPETUAL PAVEMENT AWARD WINNERS

ORANGE PARK, Fla., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Perpetual Pavement Awards (PPA) celebrate long-life asphalt pavements. With six each for the inaugural year of PPAs: By Design and PPAs: By Conversion awarded, 2021 was a banner year for Perpetual Pavements. Engineers at the National Center for Asphalt Technology (NCAT) at Auburn University evaluated the nominations and validated the results assuring the pavements demonstrate the characteristics expected from long-life, Perpetual Pavement design: excellence in design, quality in construction, and value to taxpayers.

PPA: By Design recognizes newly designed and constructed asphalt roads built over new or reconditioned subgrade that meet strict Perpetual Pavement criteria.