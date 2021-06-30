Asphalt Pavement Alliance Announces Inaugural Winners of Two New Perpetual Pavement Awards

ORANGE PARK, Fla., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) was named winner of the first Perpetual Pavement Award: By Design and the first Perpetual Pavement Award: By Conversion by the Asphalt Pavement Alliance (APA). These new Perpetual Pavement Awards (PPA) celebrate long-life asphalt pavements that reflect the characteristics expected from Perpetual Pavements: excellence in design, quality in construction, and value to taxpayers.

Engineers at the National Center for Asphalt Technology (NCAT) at Auburn University evaluated the nominations and validated the results.