ASPHALT PAVEMENT ALLIANCE ANNOUNCES WINNERS OF 2021 PERPETUAL PAVEMENT AWARD: BY PERFORMANCE

ORANGE PARK, Fla., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Perpetual Pavement Awards (PPAs) celebrate long-life asphalt pavements. For 2021, a record number of 14 PPAs: By Performance were earned. Engineers at the National Center for Asphalt Technology (NCAT) at Auburn University evaluated the nominations and validated the results.

Since the program began in 2001, 170 pavements in 32 U.S. states have been honored with the award. PPAs: By Performance are awarded for high-performing asphalt pavements that are at least 35 years old, have not suffered a structural failure and have an average interval between resurfacing of no less than 13 years. The pavement must demonstrate the characteristics expected from long-life, Perpetual Pavement design: excellence in design, quality in construction, and value to taxpayers.