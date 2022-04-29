Asphalt Pumps Market Size to Grow by USD 70.71 million| Gear Pumps Segment will have Major Market Share Growth| Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The increasing investments in road infrastructure projects are driving the asphalt pumps market growth. For instance, in the US, the total investment in new transport infrastructure increased by 12.4% from 2016 to 2019. In addition, according to the data from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), annual investment in the transportation infrastructure industry grew by more than 37% during this period in China.

The availability of substitutes for asphalt is challenging the asphalt pumps market growth. Geopolymer cement concretes are considered alternatives to regular concretes. They are made using waste materials such as fly ash, ground granulated blast furnace slag, and silica fume. They exhibit high durability with enhanced resistance to chloride penetration and acid attack. Geopolymer cement concretes are used to construct pavements, water tanks, buildings, roadways, and highways.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read our Sample Report right now!

Market Segmentation

The asphalt pumps market report is segmented by product into gear pumps, screw pumps, and vane pumps. The gear pumps segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Gear pumps are mainly used in asphalt transfer, asphalt roofing, and asphalt emulsion applications. The rising rate of mechanization in the oil and gas downstream industry and construction industry are driving the growth of the segment. Moreover, globalization and urbanization have encouraged the asphalt industry to become more mechanized and less labor-intensive. This has led to the increased use of equipment such as gear pumps. Such factors are expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

By geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. APAC will be the leading region with 46% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key countries for the asphalt pumps market in APAC.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Some Companies Mentioned

AJAY ENGINEERING



Apollo Mechanical Industries



Botou Saiken Pumps Co. Ltd.



CIRCOR International Inc.



DESMI AS



Dover Corp.



Erich NETZSCH GmbH and Co. Holding KG



Fluid Tech Systems



Gebr. Steimel GmbH and Co.



Hebei Yuandong Pumps Manufacturing Co. Ltd.



IDEX Corp.



Kracht Corp.



Leistritz Advanced Technologies Corp.



Roto Pumps Ltd.



ShriMaruti Precision Engineering Pvt. Ltd.



SPX FLOW Inc.



TriRotor Inc.



ULTRA POMPE Srl



Victor Pumps Srl



Zhejiang Shanggui Pump Industry Co. Ltd.

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

Drone Identification Systems Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Grinding Robots Market by End-user, Solution, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Asphalt Pumps Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.7% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 70.71 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.22 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AJAY ENGINEERING, Apollo Mechanical Industries, Botou Saiken Pumps Co. Ltd., CIRCOR International Inc., DESMI AS, Dover Corp., Erich NETZSCH GmbH and Co. Holding KG, Fluid Tech Systems, Gebr. Steimel GmbH and Co., Hebei Yuandong Pumps Manufacturing Co. Ltd., IDEX Corp., Kracht Corp., Leistritz Advanced Technologies Corp., Roto Pumps Ltd., ShriMaruti Precision Engineering Pvt. Ltd., SPX FLOW Inc., TriRotor Inc., ULTRA POMPE Srl, Victor Pumps Srl, and Zhejiang Shanggui Pump Industry Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Gear pumps - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Gear pumps - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Gear pumps - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Gear pumps - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Gear pumps - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Screw pumps - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Screw pumps - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Screw pumps - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Screw pumps - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Screw pumps - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Vane pumps - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Vane pumps - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Vane pumps - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Vane pumps - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Vane pumps - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 DESMI AS

Exhibit 93: DESMI AS - Overview



Exhibit 94: DESMI AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: DESMI AS - Key offerings

10.4 Dover Corp.

Exhibit 96: Dover Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 97: Dover Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 98: Dover Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 99: Dover Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 100: Dover Corp. - Segment focus

10.5 Erich NETZSCH GmbH and Co. Holding KG

Exhibit 101: Erich NETZSCH GmbH and Co. Holding KG - Overview



Exhibit 102: Erich NETZSCH GmbH and Co. Holding KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Erich NETZSCH GmbH and Co. Holding KG - Key offerings

10.6 Gebr. Steimel GmbH and Co.

Exhibit 104: Gebr. Steimel GmbH and Co. - Overview



Exhibit 105: Gebr. Steimel GmbH and Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: Gebr. Steimel GmbH and Co. - Key offerings

10.7 Hebei Yuandong Pumps Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 107: Hebei Yuandong Pumps Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Hebei Yuandong Pumps Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: Hebei Yuandong Pumps Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 IDEX Corp.

Exhibit 110: IDEX Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 111: IDEX Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 112: IDEX Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 113: IDEX Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Kracht Corp.

Exhibit 114: Kracht Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Kracht Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Kracht Corp. - Key offerings

10.10 Leistritz Advanced Technologies Corp.

Exhibit 117: Leistritz Advanced Technologies Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Leistritz Advanced Technologies Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Leistritz Advanced Technologies Corp. - Key offerings

10.11 SPX FLOW Inc.

Exhibit 120: SPX FLOW Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: SPX FLOW Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: SPX FLOW Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: SPX FLOW Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 ULTRA POMPE Srl

Exhibit 124: ULTRA POMPE Srl - Overview



Exhibit 125: ULTRA POMPE Srl - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: ULTRA POMPE Srl - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 127: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 128: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 129: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 130: Research methodology



Exhibit 131: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 132: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 133: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:[email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio