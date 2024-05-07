ASPIRA OF NEW YORK 63RD CIRCLE OF ACHIEVERS GALA RAISES OVER 1 MILLION DOLLARS FOR STUDENT PROGRAMS

NEW YORK , May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ASPIRA of New York hosted its annual Circle of Achiever's Gala at 583 Park Avenue on Thursday, May 2. This year's gala was an extraordinary celebration of academic achievement and leadership prowess. Through their unwavering commitment, ASPIRA of New York awarded scholarships to 42 deserving students, empowering them to pursue their educational dreams and become future leaders in their respective fields. They extend their deepest gratitude to their platinum sponsors, whose invaluable contributions made a profound impact on the lives of these students. Each platinum sponsor funded two students who exemplified the core values of responsibility, innovation, engagement, thoughtfulness, and confidence in their leadership abilities. ASPIRA of New York extends a heartfelt appreciation to each platinum sponsor for their dedication to empowering Latino youth and investing in ASPIRAntes: AON, Bank of America, Barclays, BNP Paribas, Castle Oak Securities, Cyber QRT, Citigroup Inc., Con Edison, Evercore, Goldman Sachs, Great Pacific Securities, Loop Capital, McKinsey & Company, Morgan Stanley, PNC Bank, Ramirez & Co., Santander, Siebert Williams Shank, SMBC Group, Verizon & Wells Fargo.

In 2023, they served 6,253 New York City youth. Nearly all the students come from low-income households. More often than not, they attend poor performing schools in under-resourced school districts and are first-generation college entrants. 100% of students engaged in ASPIRA's Leadership and College Access Program earned a high school diploma; of those, 99%, entered college. In our elementary and middle school-based programs, 100% of students had passing grades to enable them to progress with their age group towards graduation.

The gala served as a testament to the aspirational work of our community throughout the year, Circle of Achievers Co-Chair Scott Krohn SVP & Treasurer of Verizon delivered inspiring opening remarks, reflecting on the achievements of the past year, and setting the tone for the night's festivities. Scott said, "You are opening doors of opportunity for young leaders and building the talent and skills required in order to sustain our organizations and society as a whole, while hopefully adding to the diversity mix so many companies are seeking and still committed to." Peter Gross Vice Chairman of Goldman Sachs Investment Banking accepted the Corporate Honoree award on behalf of Goldman Sachs for the invaluable financial and institutional support they have provided over the past decade.

Since 1961, ASPIRA of New York has been dedicated to serving New York City youth and their families, providing opportunities that would otherwise not be available to them, and serving as an effective advocate, fighting to improve education in the Puerto Rican and Latino communities. ASPIRA's current CEO Carmen Diaz-Malvido is a former ASPIRAnte and a dedicated leader to the social advancement of youth through educational access and leadership development. www.aspirany.org

